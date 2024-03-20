LoL’s new April Fool’s skins are a breath of fresh air

League of Legends’ newest batch of April Fool’s skins have been a breath of fresh air for the MOBA, embracing a level of goofiness that harkens back to earlier years that saw far more creative skinlines get over the line.

League of Legends has some damn good cosmetics. The skins created by the talented developers at Riot truly highlight the champions in a unique and varied setting, offering new effects, voice lines, and more. They’re among the best in the industry and have been for many years.

However, there’s no denying League skins have run into a fair share of issues recently. Many players (including myself) have found that the recent skin lines released by Riot end up feeling too similar to one another, leaving them a little soulless. Often they’re some form of sleek, anime style with a sharp aesthetic that takes itself a little too seriously.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s why the newest skins to be released by the developers feel like a breath of fresh air. The April Fool’s skins for this year are absolutely fantastic and lean into the goofiness of the featured champions, harkening back to a more playful era in LoL history.

Riot Games Durian Defender Rammus isn’t trying to be anything special and plays into his spikey aesthetic.

Ornn, Cho’Gath, Rammus, Zac, and Twitch are all getting their own skin for April Fool’s this year. What’s even better is that these aren’t part of a larger skin line, each holding its own as a unique skin specifically made with the champion in mind.

Ornn sees himself as a Train Conductor, Cho’Gath as a mighty plushy beast, Rammus as a stinky spikey fruit, and Zac and Twitch as cheesy competitors.

Article continues after ad

These skins remind me of an earlier time when Riot would make skins with champions in mind, instead of inserting popular champions (looking at you Akali) into skin lines that don’t fit them thematically.

Article continues after ad

There’s a hope that this is the start of a new trend for Riot, giving devs the freedom to give champions skins that embrace the fun aspect of the game. But that would definitely depend on how these new April Fools skins sell.