Everything we know about League’s upcoming Void jungler: Abilities, release date

League of Legends is getting a new Void jungler in Season 12, joining the likes of Kha’Zix and Rek’Sai. Here’s everything we know about Champion 160, including their lore, abilities, and release date.

Riot started off League of Legends Season 12 with a bang, revealing four different champions to kick off a mega 2022. With Zeri now live, that leaves three more, including a new Void jungler first teased in 2021.

Here’s what we know about them ⁠— Champion 160 ⁠— including their lore, abilities, and when League’s next Void jungler will be hitting Summoner’s Rift.

Who is League’s upcoming Void jungler?

League of Legends’ upcoming Void jungler was first teased in the September 2021 champion roadmap as “an overwhelming new jungler that should fill a Void in all your hearts.”

Then it all kind of boiled over during January 2022’s Season 12 reveal stream, with lead champion producer Ryan ‘Reav3’ Mireles becoming “possessed” while talking about the new jungler.

The related segment begins at 5:23.

“I see it. I see everything. The lavender sea, purple cities cover the land. She rules over it all, my empress. This is what Runeterra should be, its true form,” he said.

While it doesn’t really give a massive insight into who this Void creature is, one thing is for sure: they’ll be quite powerful.

New League Void jungler abilities & gameplay

Currently, Riot hasn’t spilled exactly what to expect out of League’s new Void jungler in terms of abilities and gameplay. However, given the way it possessed Reav3, and the script he was retelling, they’re likely to pack some terrifying skills.

Reav3 did describe them as a champion “who is ramping up to swarm the Rift,” which could mean a swarm of creatures under their rule, or some sort of sprawling mist that could hamper enemies that try to chase them.

However, with their kit still in development, it’s too early for Riot to share that information ⁠— and too early for anyone to speculate with any real solid standing.

New League Void jungler release date

Riot has confirmed the Void jungler, Champion 160, will be coming out later in League of Legends Season 12. With Zeri’s launch now past us, and the Zaun support on their way next, this will be third in the pecking order of releases in 2022.

We’ll keep you updated with all the news on League of Legends’ upcoming Void jungler ⁠— the 160th champion ⁠— right here as it happens.