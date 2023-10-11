Team Liquid Bwipo slams “immature as f***” pros in epic rant

Team Liquid content creator Gabriël ‘Bwipo’ Rau slammed other League of Legends pros as “immature” for being toxic in ranked matches against non-pro players.

League of Legends players have a reputation for being toxic at every level of play, from the lowest Iron ranking to the highest-rated player on the server. However, professional players are held to a different standard. They have signed a contract with a professional conduct clause that gives Riot Games, and the team they have signed with, the ability to fine and suspend them for in-game actions.

The most recent example of a player getting hit with such a fine is Cloud9 mid laner Jang ‘EMENES’ Min-soo. The player was fined $15,000 for “using derogatory and offensive language against another player” in a ranked match ahead of the 2023 League of Legends World Championship.

Team Liquid content creator, and former pro player, Bwipo, went off on pros who are toxic to other League players in ranked and solo queue in a recent livestream.

Team Liquid’s Bwipo goes off on toxic pros

The European player has taken time off from competition since 2022, becoming a content creator in the meantime. He has competed at the highest level of pro play in the LEC and LCS on Fnatic and Team Liquid while also making four Worlds appearances so far in his career.

When asked about pro-player toxicity, Bwipo did not pull any punches with his answer.

“It’s a f***ing privilege to have people that are worse than you in this game, that are still really interested in high-level play, right? We can agree on that as a concept. So when you go out of your way to argue with average people who play this game for fun and berate them for being bad at this video game, when you’re a pro player, I think you’re a child. I think you are immature as f*** and you are ungrateful as f***,” Bwipo said.

The pro also pointed out that without casual players, there would not be a market for pro players to be paid to play at the highest level.

League fans have seemed to connect with Bwipo’s short rant, as it shot to the top of the community’s Reddit and still sits on the front page at the time of writing.