League of Legends Patch 13.10 sees fan-favorite items return

The next patch for League of Legends is currently on the PBE and with it the return of fan-favorite item Statikk Shiv and a revamped version of Athene’s Unholy Grail.

League of Legends has evolved over the years. First introduced all the way back in 2009, the game started out as a fledgling MOBA with limited characters and strategies available. Now 14 years in the future, the game has seen its fair share of changes. New Champion releases, items, game modes, and more have fundamentally changed League of Legends from what it used to be.

Often times the game will shift, with certain mechanics and items being introduced and removed as the title’s life continues. From this, we’ve seen the creation of certain metas that have significantly impacted the game for better or worse.

One such item that was previously removed from the game was a favorite amongst ADC players, the Statikk Shiv. Statikk Shiv was an ADC item that allowed players to charge up and create chain lightning between enemies and was useful for wave clear or in combination with Rapid Fire Cannon. Fortunately, Riot is looking to bring the item and others back in Patch 13.10.

Riot Games Statikk Shiv is set to return in Patch 13.10.

Patch 13.10 sees Statikk Shiv and Athene’s Unholy Grail make a return

Patch 13.10 is shaping up to be a huge patch for League of Legends. With plenty of item and system changes, Riot is looking to shake things up.

One of these changes is by shifting around mythic items for all classes, as well as introducing some older items. Statikk Shiv will be returning in all of its former glory to League of Legends, as well as another support item named Athene’s Unholy Grail.

Athene’s allowed users to gain bonus healing capabilities by dealing damage to opponents, which would then store the damage and use it as bonus healing. The newest revamp of the item, Echoes of Helia functions in a similar manner, storing up charges by dealing damage, then using them for bonus healing and shielding capabilities.

Riot Games Echoes of Helia is the new revamped version of Athene’s Unholy Grail.

These items were near and dear to many player’s hearts, so seeing them return to the game is bound to make those from the bottom lane that much happier with League of Legends.