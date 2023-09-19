LoL players ecstatic over new Mythic item changes locked in for Season 14: “A return to form”

League of Legends players have praised developers Riot after they revealed plans to make sweeping changes to the Mythic item system in Season 14.

We’re slowly making our way toward the end of Season 13, and with it, the League of Legends developers have revealed some of the changes slated for the season ahead. These include sweeping changes to the Mythic item system, which will be completely removed from the game come Season 14.

Released back in Season 11 of the popular MOBA, Mythic items were designed to enhance a champion’s power fantasy. Each player was only allowed a maximum of one Mythic item per game which could determine how a champion might be played.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, this will all be removed in Season 14, where Riot has revealed they’ll be removing the Mythic status of items completely, and simplifying them across the board. Despite the huge overhaul, the player base appears to be pretty pleased with the direction the devs are taking, praising it as “a return to form.”

LoL players quietly optimistic about new mythic item reverts

Riot revealed in a recent developer blog that they will be completely removing Mythics items from League of Legends. All current Mythic items will be downgraded to Legendary status and have their stats nerfed as a result.

Article continues after ad

Alongside this, the developers announced that all items in League will be changed to having a maximum of 3 stats in total, simplifying the system further.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Many League players were eager to see this change happening, as many had felt the game had shifted too far away from the champions and more toward the items.

“Cautiously optimistic. I think it’ll take until mid-season to tune back in decently though,” one user commented.

“A return to what League is truly about: Champion kits and the date they were released,” another joked.

Article continues after ad

With the preseason for Season 14 still some time away, we’ll have to wait and see what Riot does with the changes, but sweeping changes like this are sure to shake up the 14-year old MOBA in the coming season.