League of Legends is quietly nerfing lifesteal in Season 11 overhaul - Dexerto

League of Legends patch 11.6 could feature big nerfs to lifesteal, as Riot looks to overhaul the stat yet again in Season 11. Almost every lifesteal item in the game is penned for nerfs as the assault on sustain continues.

The Season 11 item rework certainly shook up the League of Legends meta. Mythic items and the introduction of a bunch of new stats has changed the way players approach the game.

While lifesteal wasn’t touched too much in the rework, it did get some updates. New items like Eclipse and Immortal Shieldbow were added, and Blade of the Ruined King was given a hefty overhaul.

However, alongside the introduction of extra sustain like Omnivamp, lifesteal has become too much of a crutch for some characters. Bruisers like Irelia and Sett often rush lifesteal items before anything else, and Grievous Wounds has become a must buy in response.

Now, Riot are looking at quietly nerfing lifesteal in League of Legends patch 11.6. Seven items, along with the Ravenous Hunter rune, are all getting cost increases, stat reductions, or both at once.

Riot has previously highlighted sustain as one of the big issues plaguing League of Legends in Season 11.

While Grievous Wounds have been buffed, the easy access to Omnivamp for most champs was proving an issue. Drain tanks like Aatrox and Olaf were dominating the meta, as well as the “Moonstaff” combo on enchanters and mages.

Big changes on #LeagueofLegends PBE right now: almost every lifesteal item has been nerfed; either with a gold increase, a stat drop, or both. These changes could ship in LoL patch 11.6. pic.twitter.com/0qGxjaN2Fe — League of Legends News (@lol_insider) March 5, 2021

These nerfs to a variety of lifesteal items aren’t excessive.

However, across the board, it’ll have an impact on the build paths and power spikes of bruisers and AD carries, especially those who rely on Blade of the Ruined King or Immortal Shieldbow.

A full list of the lifesteal changes coming in League patch 11.6 can be found below, courtesy of [email protected].

Lifesteal nerfs in League of Legends patch 11.6

Items

Blade of the Ruined King

Lifesteal lowered from 12% to 10%

Total cost increased from 3200 to 3250 Combine cost increased from 425 to 475



Eclipse

Total cost increased from 3200 to 3250 Combine cost increased from 850 to 900



Bloodthirster

Total cost increased from 3400 to 3450 Combine cost increased from 600 to 650



Immortal Shieldbow

Lifesteal lowered from 12% to 10%

Total cost increased from 3400 to 3450 Combine cost increased from 600 to 650



Ravenous Hydra

Total cost increased from 3300 to 3350 Combine cost increased from 100 to 150



Sanguine Blade

Total cost increased from 3000 to 3050 Combine cost increased from 1000 to 1050



Vampiric Scepter

Lifesteal decreased from 10% to 8%

Runes

Ravenous Hunter