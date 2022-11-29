League of Legends 2023 rostermania: LCK & LPL rosters and rumors

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at declan.mclaughlin@dexerto.com.

The League of Legends offseason is in full swing around the globe as teams look to lock up rosters ahead of the 2023 season start, and the LCK and the LPL are no exception. Here is our guide to all off-season roster moves for the world’s two strongest powerful regions.

As the two strongest regions on the planet, the LCK and the LPL draw a lot of attention in the League of Legends scene, even among Western fans. There has been a flurry of activity in LCK already, with DRX’s Worlds-winning players going their separate ways after winning the title in San Francisco.

Things have been a bit quieter on the LPL front but more announcements are expected in the coming days and weeks as the 2023 season draws near.

Faker re-signs with T1 for three years

Kingen and Zeka join Hanwha Life Esports

Bdd has joined KT Rolster

The free-agency period is in full swing in the LCK and LPL, and rumors are swirling across the scene. Even Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok was believed to be in on the action before committing his future to T1 for the next three years.

Our tracker features the current rosters in LCK and LPL and an updated timeline of events where you will also be able to find the latest rumors from both regions. We’ll keep updating this article as more information becomes available.

All LCK/LPL rosters

League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK)

Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support DRX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DWG KIA Canna Canyon Showmaker Deft Kellin Brion N/A N/A N/A N/A Effort Gen.G Doran Peanut Chovy Payz Delight Hanwha Life Kingen Clid Zeka Viper Life KT Rolster Kiin Cuzz Bdd Aiming Lehends Freecs N/A YoungJae N/A Taeyoon N/A SANDBOX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NS RedForce DnDn Sylvie FIESTA vital Peter T1 Zeus Oner Faker Gumayusi Keria

League of Legends Pro League (LPL)

Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support Anyone’s Legend Zdz Xiaohao Forge/Harder Betty QiuQiu Bilibili Gaming Bin Weiwei FoFo/icon Doggo Crisp Edward Gaming Flandre Jiejie/JunJia Scout N/A Meiko FunPlus Phoenix xiaolaohu N/A Care Lwx Hang Invictus Gaming Zika Xun Mole/Yuekai Ahn Wink/XinLiu JD Gaming 369 Kanavi N/A Hope/Ruler * Missing LGD Gaming Chelizi shad0w haichao/YeG Assum Jinjiao LNG Esports Ale Tarzan Doinb Light LvMao Oh My God shanji Aki Creme/909 Able COLD/Jerry Rare Atom Cube Leyan Strive N/A Zorah RNG Breathe Wei Xiaohu GALA Ming Team WE Biubiu/Demon View Shanks/xiye Xing heal/Kedaya Top Esports Wayward/Qingtian Tian N/A JackeyLove N/A TT Gaming Hoya Beichuan ucal N/A yaoyao Ultra Prime Zoom/zs/Hery N/A Cryin N/A Miaoniu Victory Five N/A Karsa/XLB Rookie Photic ppgod Weibo Gaming TheShy SofM Angel huanfeng ON/SwordArt

Note: The asterisk next to a player indicates a potential transfer that has been reported on but has not been officially confirmed.

Offseason LoL roster changes and rumors tracker

November 29:

Brion Esports have unveiled Effort as their new support. The 22-year-old played for Nongshim RedForce in the 2022 season.

Rare Atom have parted ways with another player, this time AD Carry iBoy, a former member of EDG.

November 28:

Rare Atom have confirmed the departure of support player yuyanjia, who had been with the team since the start of the year.

Oh My God have announced the departure of head coach NoName.

T1 star mid laner Faker, who was linked with LPL and LCS, has extended his contract through the 2025 season.

November 25

KT Rolster have announced the signing of Lehends.

Hanwha Life have announced the signing of Zeka, Kingen, Life and Clid.

November 24:

FunPlus Phoenix have confirmed the departure of top laner Summit, who has been linked with LCS side Team Liquid.

November 22

KT Rolster have announced the signing of Kiin and Bdd.

Hanwha Life announce the signing of Viper.

DWG KIA have announced the signing of Canna and Deft.

Gen.G announce that Delight and Peyz have been called up to the main team.

JD Gaming have confirmed the departure of mid laner Yagao.

November 21

DRX release entire Worlds 2022 winning roster as the team is set to hit LCK free agency.

November 18