League devs reveal Dominion return “very unlikely,” but there’s some hope

Published: 17/Dec/2020 7:09

by Andrew Amos
The Crystal Scar in League of Legends
Riot Games

It’s been almost five years since Dominion was removed from League of Legends back in February 2016. Riot don’t currently plan on returning the game mode, and the Crystal Scar map ⁠— but never say never, as there could still be some hope for Dominion fans.

Dominion was the third game mode released in League of Legends, dating way back to 2011. It was a unique take on the 5v5 game mode, focusing on capturing and defending five towers across the map.

It led to fast paced games, and had a small but dedicated following. However, it wasn’t enough to save it from the axe in 2016, when Riot removed the game mode for good and all but retiring the Crystal Scar map.

Capturing a point in Dominion
Riot Games
Dominion was “fast and fun,” providing much quicker gameplay than a match on Summoner’s Rift.

The map would only become a relic of history once Ascension was basically taken out of the rotating game mode pool, not having seen play since November 2017.

Three years on from that, and almost five since Dominion’s retirement, it seems increasingly unlikely it’ll ever return. The game has moved on a lot since then. Riot has even tried to nip the concept in the bud. However, there’s a never-say-never attitude behind it that lives on to this day.

“Crystal Scar is very unlikely to come back. [It was] built for an old environment renderer that’s no longer around. To return those maps, they will need to be rebuilt entirely. The only map so far that was built for the old renderer that was then rebuilt as-is for the new renderer has been Howling Abyss,” Reinboom explained in a December 16 Reddit post.

While the old Crystal Scar map is dead, that doesn’t mean Dominion or Ascension is. In fact, Riot have considered adding in Ascension as an event in Nexus Blitz, or even utilizing the map for an entirely new game mode.

“Ascension is unlikely to come back in the form you’re familiar with. If it’s coming back, it’ll come back on a different map. Currently, we’ve actually considered modifying the Nexus Blitz map for it, given how rounded the Nexus Blitz map is.

“If you notice the changes to terrain in the center “arena” area of Nexus Blitz, these changes are meant to help support much more interesting gameplay for other ways we can use that space.”

The same could then be said for Dominion. What was once a staple queue could return in all its glory ⁠— albeit in a different setting ⁠— in Season 11. While Riot have been tight-lipped about either modes return, fans shouldn’t let go of all hope just yet, because there’s still a chance.

All Black Ops Cold War weapon buffs & nerfs in Season 1 update

Published: 17/Dec/2020 6:40

by Andrew Amos
AK-47 in Black Ops Cold War Season 1
Treyarch / Activision

While there’s a bunch of new content in the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 update, there’s some changes to existing weapons players need to be aware of. 14 guns are being changed in the major update, as well as two new additions in the Groza and Mac-10.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is here, and the update is massive to say the least. Across Warzone, multiplayer, and Zombies, there’s a lot of changes to digest.

This includes major changes to nearly half of the game’s weapons as part of Treyarch’s first major balancing act of the title. 14 guns are under the microscope in the Season 1 update, as well as two new weapons hitting the armory.

MAC 10 Groza in Black Ops Cold War Season 1
Treyarch
The Mac-10 is making its return in Black Ops Cold War Season 1.

Groza and Mac-10 added in Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Before we get too deep into the balance changes, we have to mention the new kids on the block: the Groza and Mac-10.

The AR and SMG respectively are being added as part of Season 1, and players can earn them by grinding out the new battle pass.

The Mac-10 will unlock for free at Tier 15, while the Groza will come a few tiers later at Tier 31. If you want to get your hands on the new weapons, it’s time to get grinding.

MAC 10 Groza in Black Ops Cold War Season 1
Treyarch
The Groza AR (pictured) is one of two new weapons being added.

All weapons changes in Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Of the 14 guns being changed in BOCW Season 1, basically no category is being left untouched. From assault rifles to pistols, and everything in between, Treyarch are trying to find a nice equilibrium in the game.

If you’re in a pinch, here’s a general overview of the Season 1 weapons changes.

  • Buffed: FFAR 1, Milano 821, KSP 45, Bullfrog, M60, Sniper Rifle Charlie, Magnum
  • Nerfed: AK-47, Krig 6, M16, Tactical Rifle Charlie, Hauer 77, Shotgun Bravo

You can find the full list of changes below. These were part of the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 patch notes that dropped on December 15. The update and changes are all live right now.

New Weapons

  • Mac-10 SMG available for free at Tier 15 in the Battle Pass System at the start of Season One.
  • Groza assault rifle available for free at Tier 31 in the Battle Pass System at the start of Season One.

Assault Rifles

  • AK-47
    • Reduced headshot multiplier.
    • Reduced damage for 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel.
  • Krig 6
    • Reduced headshot multiplier.
  • FFAR 1
    • Increased damage ranges.
    • Reduced recoil.

Submachine Guns

  • Milano 821
    • Increased effective damage ranges.
  • KSP 45
    • Increased effective damage ranges.
  • Bullfrog
    • Increased effective damage ranges.

Tactical Rifles

  • M16
    • Reduced maximum effective range.
    • Reduced fire rate.
  • Tactical Rifle Charlie
    • Reduced headshot multiplier.
    • Reduced maximum effective range.
    • Reduced fire rate.
    • Reduced damage for 19.8” Task Force Barrel.
  • Attachments
    • Adjusted Barrel attachments that improve fire rates for tactical rifles.

Light Machine Guns

  • M60
    • Increased ADS speed.
    • Increased weapon swap speeds.

Sniper Rifles

  • Sniper Rifle Charlie
    • Increased damage multiplier for upper chest to allow for a one-hit kill without attachments.
    • 22.6″ Tiger Team Barrel will now increase one-hit kill zone to upper arms.
    • Recoil adjusted for higher shot power.

Pistols

  • Magnum
    • Increased effective damage ranges.
    • Increased fire rate.

Shotguns

  • Hauer 77
    • Decreased damage ranges.
    • Decreased damage range for 25.2” Task Force Barrel.
  • Shotgun Bravo
    • Decreased damage ranges.
    • Decreased fire rate.
    • Decreased damage range for 24.8” Task Force Barrel.
  • Attachments
    • Adjusted Barrel attachments that improve fire rates for shotguns.
      General
    • Reduced the amount of player knockback when being damaged by bullet weapons.