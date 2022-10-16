LCS game days reportedly moving to Wednesday & Thursday in 2023

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at [email protected]

The LCS is reportedly moving game days to Wednesday and Thursday, a move away from the Saturday/Sunday slot its held for many years.

Worlds 2022 hasn’t been kind to the LCS. After Cloud9 crushed 100 Thieves in a 3-0 set for the Grand Finals, C9 went on to drop out of the Groups Stage at Worlds after winning only a single game.

Many have been talking about the LCS’ decline, with speculation going around that the LCS is dying. Something we asked Bjergsen about during the 2022 LCS Summer Split.

According to a report from blix, LCS game days have been moved away from their prime time Friday/Saturday slot, and games have moved to the middle of the week.

LCS game days may no longer be on the weekends

For years, the LCS has been scheduled for Saturday and Sunday to secure a weekend audience both in-studio and on the air. However, early reports indicate that this could be changing in 2023.

According to a report from blix, multiple sources have confirmed that the LCS will be changing its timeslot. While the days have yet to be locked in, Wednesday and Thursday seem to be the most likely game days for the LCS moving forward.

With Valorant having a franchised league in the Americas planned for 2023, it’s possible this choice could have been made to keep these two competitions from overlapping.

The official announcement about Valorant’s franchised teams indicates that competition will be held at a LAN environment in LA, an environment that could be the very same one the LCS is held in.

According to blix’s sources, the LEC is untouched despite Valorant also having a franchised league in Europe.

This move comes after Brazilian team LOUD won it all at Valorant Champions 2022 in Istanbul, defeating every other region and securing themselves as the best Valorant team in the world. LOUD has also locked in a franchise spot in the Americas, alongside nine other teams.