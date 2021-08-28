LCS 2022 Mid-Season Showdown will be played in Texas

The LCS will bring the 2022 Mid-Season Showdown to Houston, Texas as the league looks ahead for the next iteration of Spring’s playoffs.

If the world health situation allows, LCS will host teams and staff at the colossal NRG stadium, home of the NFL’s Houston Texans. Fans can sign-up for ticket alerts now, but we’ll wait to see if a live audience will finally be possible.

During the 2021 regular season, Riot managed to allow players back to the LCS studio to carry out games on a LAN environment but was held without fans.

There’s still a lot of factors that will need to be taken into consideration depending on where we are at the time, but it’s a hopeful direction from the league.

We are excited to announce that the 2022 Mid-Season Showdown will be hosted at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on April 23-24, 2022! #LCS — LCS (@LCSOfficial) August 28, 2021

The 2022 MSS will open its doors to the top LCS Spring teams on April 23 to April 24 and will encompass the biggest games of the event.

With the 125,000 square foot space available at the NRG stadium, Riot found a place that they could realistically hold multiple teams for the two-day event. It also helps that the NRG Stadium incorporates an indoor/outdoor environment with its retractable roof that can open up the building in as little as seven minutes.

Riot are trying to make good on their promise of bringing the LCS to Texas after canceling last year’s Spring Finals planned for the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. The NRG Stadium has a seating capacity of 72,220, but it remains to be seen if LCS will be able to safely invite fans to cheer on their teams.

For the inaugural 2021 MSS Finals, C9 played against Team Liquid in an outdoor environment at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

At the time, Riot looked into outdoor venues to facilitate a stable LAN setup that would give winning teams a fitting environment as opposed to the time when C9 lifted the trophy in their team house after the LCS Spring 2020 Finals.

Riot are optimistic that they’ll be able to hold the 2022 MSS in the NRG Stadium to bring the best of the LCS to Houston, Texas.