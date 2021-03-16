The LCS 2021 Mid-Season Showdown begins this weekend, with North America’s top League of Legends teams duking it out for just one illustrious spot among the world’s best at the long-awaited Mid-Season Invitational in Reykjavík, Iceland in early May.

Cloud9 shape as early Showdown favorites

Winner qualifies for the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational

Evil Geniuses, Dignitas start down in lower bracket

The opening six rounds of the year-long LCS 2021 season have now been penned into the books, with Cloud9 finishing as top-spot leaders in the Spring stage.

The top six teams ⁠— Cloud9, TSM, Team Liquid, 100 Thieves, Dignitas, and Evil Geniuses ⁠— now compete through a double-elimination bracket. The first four seeds will begin in the upper slots, while DIG and EG will have to fight their way up after placing fifth and sixth with 11–7 and 10–8 records respectively.

In an exciting announcement, Riot has also revealed the LCS will finally be hosting a LAN event again, with the Finals weekend to be held at the Greek Theater on April 10-11. No crowds will be in attendance.

The MSS begins on Saturday, March 20. Here are all the details.

LCS 2021 Mid-Season Showdown: official stream

The broadcast for the LCS event will go live on the league’s Twitch channel below once the first gameday begins. The same stream can also be accessed on YouTube on the LCS channel, and on Riot’s dedicated LoL Esports website.

All three streams will go live at around 12pm PDT on Saturday, March 20.

LCS 2021 Mid-Season Showdown: results & schedule

The opening round of matches take place on March 20-21. Two upper-bracket matches will be contested, with the losers dropping into the lower bracket battles, to be held on March 27-28.

Read More: Removing LCS import rule would be fatal mistake

The Finals weekend, hosted at the famous Greek Theater in Griffith Park, Los Angeles, will then be held on April 10-11.

Day 1 (Upper Bracket Round 1) — Saturday, March 20

Match PDT EDT GMT AEDT (March 21) TSM vs Team Liquid 1 PM 5 PM 8 PM 7 AM

Day 2 (Upper Bracket Round 1) — Sunday, March 21

Match PDT EDT GMT AEDT (March 22) Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves 1 PM 5 PM 8 PM 7 AM

Day 3 (Lower Bracket Round 1) — Sunday, March 27

Match PDT EDT GMT AEDT (March 28) TBD vs Evil Geniuses 1 PM 5 PM 8 PM 7 AM

Day 4 (Lower Bracket Round 1) — Sunday, March 28

Match PDT EDT GMT AEDT (March 29) TBD vs Dignitas 1 PM 5 PM 8 PM 7 AM

Day 5 (Upper Bracket Round 2) — Saturday, April 3

Match PDT EDT GMT AEDT (April 4) TBD vs TBD 12 PM 4 PM 7 PM 5 AM

Day 6 (Lower Bracket Round 2) — Sunday, April 4

Match PDT EDT GMT AEDT (April 5) TBD vs TBD 12 PM 4 PM 7 PM 5 AM

Day 7 (Lower Bracket Final) — Saturday, April 10

Match PDT EDT GMT AEDT (April 11) TBD vs TBD 12 PM 4 PM 7 PM 5 AM

Day 8 (Mid-Season Showdown Grand Final) — Sunday, April 11

Match PDT EDT GMT AEDT (April 12) TBD vs TBD 12 PM 4 PM 7 PM 5 AM

LCS 2021 Mid-Season Showdown: teams

All six competing LCS teams have now submitted their playoff lineups, with the roster lock for the competition coming at the conclusion of the regular season.