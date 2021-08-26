Faker to design gaming products through T1’s new partnership with Razer

Famed League of Legends player Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok is getting his own line of gaming peripherals through a deal between his organization T1 and hardware company Razer.

While it’s common for major sports stars to launch their own products — think of Michael Jordan’s gigantic Air Jordan brand with Nike —, that’s seen much less in esports.

One professional player in esports that can be compared to Michael Jordan in terms of his relative stature and popularity is Faker, and now he’s designing and developing his own mice and phone cases.

He’s front and center of a new partnership between Razer and T1 Entertainment & Sports, the esports organization he competes for and owns a minor stake in.

Another facet of the new deal will see Faker and T1’s academy students equipped with Razer products, including laptops, headsets, mice, and keyboards.

Razer will be kicking off the collaboration with T1 and Faker by giving away products from their co-branded collection in “exciting future offline and online events.”

“It is great to work with Razer again who has maintained its high standards for gaming hardware,” Faker said of the partnership.

“I look forward to collaborating with their team; developing my first-ever gaming mouse and designing gaming peripherals. And it feels great to know that it was something that I had a hand in creating and bringing to life.”