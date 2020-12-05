Logo
TSM Spica leaks major changes to LCS 2021 format

Published: 5/Dec/2020 15:40

by Luke Edwards
TSM jungler Mingyi ‘Spica’ Lu appeared to leak major changes to the format of the LCS 2021 season on his livestream. With LCS bosses keen to rejuvenate the competition, the future of the Spring Split could be down the drain.

Since 2015, the LCS season has been defined by two splits: spring and summer. Each split has a double round-robin, where every team plays each other twice, and the top 6 go through to a play-off series. Simple.

However, major changes to the LCS structure have been rumored to be in the works. Travis Gafford reported LCS powers were considering binning off the spring split altogether, with the season being changed instead to one long split.

The format would mean every team would play a total of 45 regular-season games, up by nine from the current amount of 36. There would also be a small play-off tournament midway through to determine the region’s representatives at the Mid-Season Invitational.

After a huge shake-up in rosters, including Cloud9’s signing of Perkz from G2, could the next major change be the format?

TSM Spica leaks changes to LCS 2021 format

Live on stream, Spica appeared to suggest the rumored changes to the LCS format were indeed true. He said:

“There’s 45 games next split and I’ll probably be on Jarvan all 45 games.”

TSM’s ex-coach Parth seemed to back up Spica, as he wrote in Twitch chat: “spring = 18 games, summer = 27 games.”

Spica then lightly suggested there might be some bad consequences for Parth, as he joked: “Yo Parth, you can’t leak, man. You know, I might need to take you on a walk.”

Spica’s suggestion of there being 45 games “next split”, partially backed up by Parth, means Gafford’s sources are likely spot on.

Despite winning the LCS 2020 Spring Split, Cloud9 failed to qualify for Worlds.

The changes to the format come as little surprise. When the original Worlds Qualification system – where teams could earn ‘circuit points’ in spring to boost their chances of qualifying – was scrapped, Spring Split became redundant for anyone bar the winner.

This was punctuated by the 2020 Spring champions Cloud9 ultimately failing to reach Worlds. Making the LCS a streamlined, season-long affair would mean teams would be judged on their achievements across the year, rather than just over a few months.

Whether the other rumoured changes, such as the mid-season play-off for MSI, a reduced academy season, and a pre-season tournament, will also materialize remains to be seen.

Regardless, the merging of the spring and summer splits would be one of the biggest shakeups in the history of the LCS.

100 Thieves’ Tommey reveals footage of man stealing his new gaming chair

Published: 5/Dec/2020 12:44

by Joe Craven
Tommey CCTV screengrab next to Tommey competiing
Tommey

Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren, ex-Call of Duty pro turned full time Warzone competitor for 100 Thieves, has had his brand new gaming chair stolen, after it was left outside the Airbnb at which he was staying. 

Tommey, who recently joined 100 Thieves as a member of their Warzone team, had a new gaming chair on the way from Mavix. The new brand of gaming chairs from X-Chairs have partnered with a number of streamers, including 100 Thieves content creator Valkyrae.

It seems Tommey was also getting a new Mavix chair just in time for Christmas, but an unknown thief stole the delivery after it was left outside, unsupervised.

Tommey competing at CoD Champs.

On December 5, he shared CCTV footage of his chair being lifted from outside his accommodation. A pick-up truck can be seen pulling up, before a man gets out and walks up the drive way. He then casually picks up the box in which the chair is in and places it in his truck, before driving away.

“Well, there goes my new chair,” Tommey said. “I got sent the footage in the hope we’d be able to report it and find the man, but he’s well covered up. Merry Christmas, random man. I hope the chair brings you lots of joy.”

He went on to explain that the chair was left outside the Airbnb at which he was staying, and that the delivery company did not even attempt to hide it or place it in a more discreet location.

Unfortunately, the thief did a pretty good job of covering his tracks. Tommey also suspected that he was not the only victim. “His tailgate is removed and he has a chain in place,” he said. “If you look, he also has another box in the back of the truck. Which means he’s purposely driving around and taking multiple packages.”

Despite his best efforts, it doesn’t seem like Tommey is holding out too much hope of finding the culprit. Thankfully, he confirmed that a replacement has been sent out, free of charge.

Tommey is perhaps best known for hist time with Splyce and Fnatic, achieving a number of impressive placements across the Infinite Warfare and WWII seasons.

However, despite being a substitute for the Dallas Empire in the CDL’s opening season, he has since become part of Nadeshot’s 100 Thieves, as a full-time Warzone streamer and competitor.