 Santorin misses LCS Mid-Season Showdown due to health reasons - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

Liquid’s Santorin benched for LCS Mid-Season Showdown 2021 finals due to health reasons

Published: 10/Apr/2021 3:19

by Andrew Amos
Santorin playing for FlyQuest at Worlds 2020
Yicun Liu for Riot Games

Share

LCS Team Liquid

Team Liquid jungler Lucas ‘Santorin’ Larsen has been benched for the LCS Mid-Season Showdown finals due to health reasons. Substitute jungler Jonathan ‘Armao’ Armao will play in the Dane’s place against TSM on April 10.

Santorin will not be playing for Team Liquid in the LCS Mid-Season Showdown, with the jungler stating on April 9 he has been dealing “with a super intense migraine mixed with a lack of sleep.”

“[I] haven’t been able to leave my bed for the past two days,” he added.

Santorin, who was listed as the LCS’ second-best jungler behind eventual Split MVP Robert ‘Blaber’ Huang, will be replaced by Armao in Liquid’s game against TSM on April 10.

Advertisement

“I’m hoping I’ll feel good enough tomorrow to be able to play, but with my current condition I can’t confidently say I can represent the team in the way that is needed for the BO5.

“I’m thankful Armao is there to play on my behalf.”

Riot Games
Santorin joined Team Liquid in 2021 after a stint on FlyQuest.

Armao played three games for Team Liquid earlier in 2021 while Santorin was dealing with visa issues ahead of LCS Lock-In. He averaged a 7 KDA, beating CLG and Golden Guardians while losing to 100 Thieves.

The winner of the LCS Mid-Season Showdown will be invited to MSI 2021 as NA’s representative.

The LCS Mid-Season Showdown continues on April 10 when Liquid takes on TSM. The winner will face Cloud9 in the final on April 11.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement