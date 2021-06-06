How to watch LCK 2021 Summer Split: stream, schedule, results, teams - Dexerto

The LCK 2021 Summer Split is here. DWG KIA have returned home from Iceland without their crown, and now, Korea’s best are hungry to make their mark. Who will make it to Worlds 2021? Follow the action, including the latest standings and results, right here.

DWG KIA were one series away from completing League’s first Grand Slam. They fell short to China’s Royal Never Give Up at MSI 2021, but returned home with hunger to try and right their wrongs.

However, the other nine Korean teams now see a weakness in the titans, and will be hungry to prove their worth ahead of Worlds 2021. With three spots at the international event on the line after Summer, it could be anyone’s for the taking.

Keep your eyes fixed right here for all the latest LCK action as it happens in Summer 2021. From the latest results and fixtures, to the roster moves, we’ve got it all in one place.

LCK 2021 Summer Split: Stream

The LCK has a dedicated English stream on Twitch. However, if you don’t manage to catch the games live, you can catch up with full VODs and highlights on YouTube.

LCK 2021 Summer Split: Standings

Below are the standings for LCK Summer 2021, which will be updated after each day’s game as the race to Worlds heats up.

Top six make playoffs. Top two receive semi-finals bye.

Placement Team Series Games 1 Afreeca Freecs 0-0 0-0 1 DRX 0-0 0-0 1 DWG KIA 0-0 0-0 1 Fredit BRION 0-0 0-0 1 Gen.G 0-0 0-0 1 Hanwha Life Esports 0-0 0-0 1 KT Rolster 0-0 0-0 1 Liiv SANDBOX 0-0 0-0 1 Nongshim RedForce 0-0 0-0 1 T1 0-0 0-0

LCK 2021 Summer Split: Schedule & results

Week 1 schedule: June 9 — June 13

Date Match PT ET BST June 9 Fredit BRION vs Liiv SANDBOX 1AM 4AM 9AM T1 vs Hanwha Life 4AM 7AM 12PM June 10 KT Rolster vs Nongshim 1AM 4AM 9AM Gen.G vs DRX 4AM 7AM 12PM June 11 Afreeca vs Fredit BRION 1AM 4AM 9AM DWG KIA vs T1 4AM 7AM 12PM June 12 Nongshim vs Liiv SANDBOX 1AM 4AM 9AM Hanwha Life vs Gen.G 4AM 7AM 12PM June 13 KT Rolster vs DWG KIA 1AM 4AM 9AM DRX vs Afreeca 4AM 7AM 12PM

Week 2 schedule: June 16 — June 20

Date Match PT ET BST June 16 Nongshim vs DRX 1AM 4AM 9AM Gen.G vs KT Rolster 4AM 7AM 12PM June 17 T1 vs Fredit BRION 1AM 4AM 9AM DWG KIA vs Afreeca 4AM 7AM 12PM June 18 Liiv SANDBOX vs Hanwha Life 1AM 4AM 9AM Gen.G vs Nongshim 4AM 7AM 12PM June 19 DRX vs DWG KIA 1AM 4AM 9AM Afreeca vs KT Rolster 4AM 7AM 12PM June 20 Liiv SANDBOX vs T1 1AM 4AM 9AM Fredit BRION vs Hanwha Life 4AM 7AM 12PM

LCK 2021 Summer Split: Teams

You can find the full line-ups of all 10 LCK Summer 2021 teams below. This will be updated as players get shifted around ⁠— up until roster lock mid-way through the season.

