Jensen reportedly leaves Dignitas after disappointing 2023 LCS showing

Jensen is one of the all-time mid lane greats when it comes to North American League of Legends, but he’s reportedly leaving Dignitas after a lackluster 2023 with no destination just yet.

With 2023 being the first year Nicolaj ‘Jensen’ Jensen missed Worlds in almost a decade, it really goes to show just how prolific this mid laner’s career has been.

When Cloud9 needed a mid laner in 2022, he stepped up and got the team to international competition despite being teamless that Spring. He’d secure a spot on Dignitas in 2023 and get a chance to show why he’s worth starting on a team despite not having the best Worlds 2022 showing.

However, Dignitas wound up having a mediocre LCS finish despite their org being comprised of fairly strong players. And, according to a report from Sheep Esports, he won’t be returning in 2024.

Jensen departs Dignitas after failing to make Worlds 2023

Though Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg has stolen the show when it comes to domestic success, Jensen’s been a consistent mid lane powerhouse for almost a decade. Since getting signed with Cloud9 in 2015, he’s become one of the most recognizable names in North America and has been a part of some of the best rosters the region has produced.

Unfortunately, that success wouldn’t extend to Team Dignitas. Despite being paired up with Lucas ‘Santorin’ Larsen (a jungler who has since announced his retirement), the pair of veteran players were unable to bring Dignitas the success they were looking for through the support and top laner being swapped out through the year and Tomo, an ADC with strong moments that ultimately lacked experience.

And, though Jensen has historically been a strong player and a consistent mid laner, 2023 wasn’t his best year.

Shannon Cottrell/Riot Games

As a result, it seems that Jensen will be departing the organization with no clear destination in 2024. It’s a rough end to an even rougher year for Dignitas, a team that really seemed to be hoping that they’d be able to turn things around.

Dignitas was one of the best teams in League of Legends in the days of scarra and imaqtpie’s tenure, but they’ve since been unable to regain their footing and have hovered near the bottom of the LCS for a few years.

It remains to be seen if the organization is willing to spend big to try and regain their footing in the LCS after the way this year has ended.