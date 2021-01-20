 Dardoch has faith in young DIG roster: "We can beat everybody, if we play our best" - Dexerto
Dardoch has faith in young DIG roster: “We can beat everybody, if we play our best”

Published: 20/Jan/2021 6:51 Updated: 20/Jan/2021 6:37

by Alan Bernal
dardoch dignitas lcs
Dignitas

Dardoch Dignitas LCS

Dignitas is young this year. There’s a lot of new faces, even for the most dedicated LCS fans. That hasn’t phased star jungler Joshua ‘Dardoch’ Hartnett, however: he’s still confident this team can make an impact in a highly competitive field in 2021.

Dardoch, 22, has been around the league for five years now. Alongside the semi-veteran jungler, Dignitas is fielding 28-year-old mastermind Zaqueri ‘aphromoo’ Black. So, as far as experience goes, they’re going to be the louder voices in the room.

They’ll be mentoring and shotcalling for Aaron ‘FakeGod’ Lee, Toàn ‘Neo’ Trần and 23-year-old Max ‘Soligo’ Soong who’s had a brief appearance in the LCS before. There’s talent on this team, but a lot of fresh faces with not much experience.

That means for DIG, this year, it’s all about unlocking that rising talent.

“It’s just about finding consistency in practice and putting it forth on stage,” Dardoch told Dexerto after the first week of the LCS Lock In.

“I think if we have showings similar to what we had playing FlyQuest, then I think there’s not many teams that will be able to handle that kind of play.”

dardoch lcs
Dignitas
Dardoch will be leading Dignitas in the LCS alongside veteran aphromoo.

Dardoch was candid about the standard expectations for Dignitas as an org of winning the split and going to Worlds, something every LCS team rep abides by every season.

What he was more focused on were the realistic expectations his team can carry going into every match. Based on what he saw early in the first Lock In weekend, there was a refreshingly optimistic view from the jungler’s perspective.

“We obviously want to win the split and make Worlds; it is what it is,” Dardoch said, “Even though that’s not, maybe, the expectation of the community or whatever. We don’t care. We only look at ourselves and we compare ourselves to who we see playing.

“There’s no way, with what we see right now, that we can reasonably say we can’t beat everybody in the league if we’re playing our best.”

dignitas lcs 2021 team
Dignitas
The 2021 Dignitas LCS Roster with a mix of talent.

Now, there’s scary teams in the LCS. Cloud9 seems to have won the offseason picking up Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic and Ibrahim ‘Fudge’ Allami; Evil Geniuses seems to have cracked the Jizuke conundrum and looked fantastic in Week 1; 100 Thieves are finally forming an identity and it’s working; and Team Liquid are bankrolled to succeed.

So what’s got Dardoch so confident?

Well on an individual level, LCS fans know Dardoch is never short of confidence. But Dignitas are openly leaning on him like few others have before.

“I think [Dardoch] hit that point of maturity where he’s ready to become an exponentially better player,” Dignitas and New Meta Entertainment CEO Michael Prindiville said. “Dardoch, the way his mind thinks, the way he’s articulate and honest, that’s the reason Dardoch is going to be in a leadership position going into next year.”

It’s hard to ignore Dardoch’s troubled past, and it shouldn’t be. Prindiville even said they “took a chance” on the jungler even in light of the TSM debacle in 2020, but it sounds like the player is slipping in nicely to his newfound position.

“I just try my best to keep everybody focused on what options there are left in the game, if there are any,” the NA jungler said. “If we make some mistakes, then obviously we’re not going to have as many options in the game. But there’s still some way to come back.”

He was talking about his team and how he looks to empower them in the face of defeat. But that outlook could double as an allegory for where Dardoch’s personal career is now.

The jungler is still looking to be a part of a successful LCS team. The mistakes he’s made in his career has left him with the options he has left in the game, and he’s still looking for a way to make a comeback. And he could be worse off.

FakeGod has already shown brilliant signs of Top lane dominance with solid fundamentals against lane and draft pressure; Soligo looked stellar in his Lock In debut; and ADC Neo looked good – the exact kind of player that we’ve seen Aphromoo make into something great.

Dardoch sees more in his team. He loves how inquisitive his laners are, particularly FakeGod, who has no problem asking about more insights into the next play during a Lock in match – as the game is playing out.

He described the goal for the team environment as a “family” where it feels “like a cohesive unit.” It sounds like Dignitas is setting itself up for success.

dardoch tsm lcs
Colin Young-Wolff / Riot Games
Dardoch’s career has highs and lows, what happens next with Dignitas is up to him.

This is where some might expect this LCS project to implode with enough time and poor results. But also, maybe this is where the game turns for Dardoch. Or at least he has faith in as much.

“I think that’s the most important part of being a leader,” Dardoch said.

“It’s showing your teammates that you can back up what you say. So I try my best to be the best guy on the Rift… I hope that [mentality is] infectious to my younger guys who need to find that individual confidence to perform at a higher level.

“I think as long as we keep the mentality that we’ll be able to play whatever style is necessary for the meta and not one person is going to be the star or focal point in the team at all times, is what’s going to make a difference later in the season.”

Why H3CZ doesn’t see LA Thieves as OpTic’s biggest CDL rival

Published: 20/Jan/2021 3:23

by Brad Norton
H3CZ next to Nadeshot
YouTube: H3CZ / LA Thieves

Call of Duty League H3CZ LA Thieves Nadeshot OpTic Gaming

While the OpTic Chicago and Los Angeles Thieves matchup has the Call of Duty scene salivating, it won’t be the Green Wall’s biggest rivalry in the 2021 season, according to CEO Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez.

With the history between H3CZ and Thieves owner Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, it’s easy for fans to hype up their first CDL showdown. They may be close friends outside the game, but both are gunning for that top spot in the league.

Given the Thieves are a brand new force for the 2021 season, viewers are excited to see them in action. Fans even voted OpTic to be their very first opponents in the upcoming CDL Kickoff Classic.

Despite the anticipation, however, H3CZ doesn’t buy into the rivalry. “Do you think that’s going to be your team’s biggest rival this year?” Anthony ‘NAMELESS’ Wheeler asked during a January 19 interview. “No,” H3CZ bluntly replied.

Nadeshot next to the Los Angeles Thieves logo
LA Thieves
The Thieves’ first showdown with the Green Wall is sure to be a spectacle, though H3CZ doesn’t buy into the rivalry.

“I get it. I get we’re trying to hype this thing up,” he admitted. Though H3CZ would rather see the league’s biggest feuds grow “organically.” Rather than immediately lining the Thieves up as their top challenger due to history outside of the game, he’d rather see narratives emerge from within.

“I just don’t think Call of Duty needs the added extra. Storylines are going to develop from the beginning.”

Instead, H3CZ doubled down on a stance he made clear back in December. “Everyone that doesn’t say FaZe or Empire is their number one rivalry is just playing for the crowd,” he explained.

To be the best, OpTic has to beat the best and that’s just what H3CZ intends for the Chicago lineup to achieve in 2021. “Everybody here is going after Empire, period. If you’re not gunning after the champions… I don’t know.”

The relevant topic begins at the 14:00 mark below.

Trying to force a major beef between the Green Wall and the Thieves is simply “too WWE,” according to H3CZ. “For people to be like ‘oh, it’s Nadeshot vs H3CZ,’ we’re not those dudes.”

So while the matchup might be intense when these two juggernauts first collide on January 24, don’t expect to see any wild trash talk from either owner. Empire and FaZe are the true rivals for OpTic in 2021, according to H3CZ.