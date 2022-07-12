Huni steps down from TSM LCS team ahead of wholesale LoL roster changes

Alan Bernal . 36 minutes ago

The TSM LCS roster is set for a change with top lane star Heo ‘Huni’ Seung-hoon stepping down from the League of Legends team due to medical reasons with other reported moves on the horizon.

Once the king of the LCS, TSM are exploring options to improve its league standing after a 2-5 start to the Summer Split now sees them tied for 8th place with Dignitas. They are in the bottom-three after three weeks of play just after ending the Spring Split in 9th.

Now the black-and-white will have to press on without the former LCS and LCK champion in its wings as the 24-year-old deals with recurring wrist injuries.

This will leave a void in the five-man roster that will force TSM to assess how to replace such a presence on the Rift.

Huni steps down from LCS roster

TSM’s top lane gem Huni will move away from the team and it’s unclear if the LCS mainstay will remain at the organization in the future.

“Due to recurring wrist injuries, Huni has decided to step down from the starting top lane position,” the org said. “He will stay on TSM FTX while he continues to evaluate his future. We will support him in whichever path he chooses going forward.”

The org thanked Huni for all the memories during his tenure and the player himself thanked his supporters up to this point. TSM Academy top laner Alex ‘Soul’ Luo will be promoted to the main roster to replace Huni.

Along with the change in top lane, TSM is set to make a change in the ADC position by swapping Edward ‘Tactical’ Ra for Academy standout Tony ‘Instinct’ Ng.

Former FPX support and Chinese import Wei ‘Shenyi’ Zi-Jie also stepped down from the org’s Academy team. Support Choi ‘Mia’ Sang-in has been filling on the main LCS roster.

But that seems set to change, as former Golden Guardians Academy support Jonathan ‘Chime’ Pomponio has reached an agreement with TSM and will make his LCS start in the coming days.

Huni coming off the main LCS roster could be the start of a great shakeup to how TSM looks for the rest of the Spring Split to make a big push to playoffs.