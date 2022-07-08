Faker becomes only LCK player in history to reach 500 domestic wins

Meg Kay . 5 hours ago

On July 8, Lee ‘Faker’ Sanghyeok became the first LCK player ever to hit 500 domestic career victories with a 2-1 series win over Gen.G. The match, hyped as one of the most important of LCK Summer 2022, has further cemented Faker’s name in the history books as one of the greatest League pros of all time.

Faker is by now a household name across the world of competitive League of Legends. One of the longest-standing professional players in the esport, he holds two MSI titles and three World Championship titles and is widely considered the greatest League pro ever.

And on July 8, he added another accolade to his already impressive collection – becoming the first-ever LCK pro to reach 500 domestic wins. He did so in a crucial match between T1 and Gen.G, the two best teams in the LCK who’ve been battling for top billing in the LCK standings for the entirety of the Summer split.

He’s over 100 wins ahead of the next most successful player, Kim ‘Deft’ Hyuk-Kyu, who played in the LPL for two years with EDward Gaming between 2014 and 2016.

Breaking down his 500 wins

Of those 500 wins, 58 were on Azir – one of the most popular mid-lane champions of all time. As a steadfast presence in the meta since his release in 2014, it’s no surprise that he tops the list of Faker’s most-played.

Interestingly, only 34 were on Leblanc, who is widely considered to be Faker’s signature champion and is an iconic and well-renowned pick in the LCK.

He boasts a 67% win rate, with only 242 losses in comparison with his 500 wins, and has racked up over 2,500 kills during his almost nine-year career.