LCS Summer 2022: CLG, Evil Geniuses, Liquid undefeated after Week 1

Published: 20/Jun/2022 0:30 Updated: 20/Jun/2022 7:25

by Meg Kay
LCS 2022 Summer
@LCSOfficial

LCS

The LCS Summer split will kick off on June 17, with reigning champions Evil Geniuses returning from MSI 2022 with their tails between their legs after a quick 3-0 elimination in the semifinals. Here’s everything you need to follow the LCS’ return, with streams, the schedule and results, and all final rosters. 

  • Three teams undefeated following LCS Summer 2022 Week 1: CLG, Evil Geniuses, and Team Liquid
  • Cloud9 go winless without Berserker and Zven in line-up
  • TSM get runs on the board against Immortals

The LCS Spring split saw the rise of rookie champions Evil Geniuses, who’ve gained international renown for their rookie talents Joseph ‘Jojopyun’ Joonpyun and Kyle ‘Danny’ Sakamaki.

But there’s more to NA than just their MSI representatives, and the rest of the league will be hungry to prove that they’ve got what it takes to take EG down.

After being thoroughly humiliated in a 3-0 defeat by EG in the Spring finals, 100 Thieves have got a score to settle in Summer. And after their worst split ever, TSM have made roster changes to try and repair the damage done by their unsuccessful Spring run.

Parkes Ousley
Evil Geniuses bowed out of MSI 2022 in the semifinals, but come back to NA with fire in their belly.

Here’s everything you need to know about LCS Summer 2022, including how to watch, current standings, and the latest schedule.

Contents

LCS Summer 2022: Stream

LCS Summer 2022 will be streamed live on Twitch on the official LCS channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.

Miss the games? Catch up with VODs on the LoL Esports channel.

LCS Summer 2022: Schedule & results

Week 2 schedule (June 25 — June 26)

Day Match PT ET BST
June 25 Dignitas vs Cloud9 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
100 Thieves vs Golden Guardians 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM
TSM vs Liquid 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM
Evil Geniuses vs Immortals 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM
FlyQuest vs CLG 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30PM
June 26 Golden Guardians vs TSM 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM
Liquid vs FlyQuest 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM
CLG vs Evil Geniuses 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM
Immortals vs Dignitas 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Week 1 results (June 17 — June 19)

Day Match PT ET BST
June 17 Evil Geniuses 1-0 Cloud9 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM
Golden Guardians 0-1 FlyQuest 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM
100 Thieves 1-0 TSM 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM
Immortals 0-1 Liquid 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30AM
Dignitas 0-1 CLG 6:30PM 9:30PM 2:30AM
June 18 Cloud9 0-1 Golden Guardians 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Dignitas 0-1 Liquid 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM
Evil Geniuses 1-0 100 Thieves 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM
TSM 0-1 CLG 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM
Immortals 1-0 FlyQuest 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30PM
June 19 100 Thieves 1-0 Dignitas 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM
FlyQuest 0-1 Evil Geniuses 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Liquid 1-0 Cloud9 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM
CLG 1-0 Golden Guardians 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM
TSM 1-0 Immortals 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Week 3 schedule (July 2 — July 3)

Day Match PT ET BST
July 2 TSM vs Evil Geniuses 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
FlyQuest vs Dignitas 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM
100 Thieves vs Liquid 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM
Golden Guardians vs Immortals 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM
CLG vs Cloud9 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30PM
July 3 Dignitas vs TSM 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM
Evil Geniuses vs Golden Guardians 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Cloud9 vs FlyQuest 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM
Liquid vs CLG 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM
Immortals vs 100 Thieves 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Week 4 schedule (July 16 — July 17)

Day Match PT ET BST
July 16 100 Thieves vs FlyQuest 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Dignitas vs Evil Geniuses 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM
TSM vs Cloud9 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM
Immortals vs CLG 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM
Liquid vs Golden Guardians 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30PM
July 17 FlyQuest vs TSM 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM
CLG vs 100 Thieves 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Evil Geniuses vs Liquid 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM
Cloud9 vs Immortals 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM
Golden Guardians vs Dignitas 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Week 5 schedule (July 23 — July 24)

Day Match PT ET BST
July 23 Dignitas vs Cloud9 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Liquid vs Immortals 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM
TSM vs 100 Thieves 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM
Evil Geniuses vs CLG 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM
Golden Guardians vs FlyQuest 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30PM
July 24 Liquid vs CLG 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM
Golden Guardians vs Cloud9 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Evil Geniuses vs 100 Thieves 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM
TSM vs Immortals 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM
FlyQuest vs Dignitas 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Week 6 schedule (July 30 — July 31)

Day Match PT ET BST
July 30 FlyQuest vs Cloud9 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Dignitas vs 100 Thieves 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM
TSM vs Liquid 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM
Golden Guardians vs CLG 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM
Evil Geniuses vs Immortals 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30PM
July 31 TSM vs Golden Guardians 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM
Evil Geniuses vs FlyQuest 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Liquid vs Cloud9 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM
Immortals vs 100 Thieves 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM
Dignitas vs CLG 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Week 7 schedule (August 6 — August 7)

Day Match PT ET BST
August 6 Golden Guardians vs 100 Thieves 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Evil Geniuses vs TSM 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM
Liquid vs FlyQuest 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM
Immortals vs Dignitas 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM
CLG vs Cloud9 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30PM
August 7 TSM vs Dignitas 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM
Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Evil Geniuses vs Liquid 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM
Immortals vs Golden Guardians 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM
FlyQuest vs CLG 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Week 8 schedule (August 12 — August 14)

Day Match PT ET BST
August 12 Liquid vs Dignitas 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM
Evil Geniuses vs Golden Guardians 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM
FlyQuest vs 100 Thieves 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM
TSM vs CLG 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30AM
Immortals vs Cloud9 6:30PM 9:30PM 2:30AM
August 13 Liquid vs Golden Guardians 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
CLG vs 100 Thieves 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM
TSM vs Cloud9 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM
Immortals vs FlyQuest 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM
Evil Geniuses vs Dignitas 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30PM
August 14 Immortals vs CLG 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM
Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Liquid vs 100 Thieves 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM
Golden Guardians vs Dignitas 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM
TSM vs FlyQuest 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

LCS Summer 2022: Standings

Green = Qualified for playoffs. Red = Eliminated.

Placement Team Record
1 CLG 3-0
2 Evil Geniuses 3-0
3 Team Liquid 3-0
4 100 Thieves 2-1
5 FlyQuest 1-2
6 Golden Guardians 1-2
7 Immortals 1-2
8 TSM 1-2
9 Cloud9 0-3
10 Dignitas 0-3

LCS Summer 2022: Teams & players

10 teams will take part in LCS Summer 2022. There haven’t been any major changes in the offseason, but a few teams have made some roster rejigs ahead of their chance to qualify for the 2022 World Championship, which will take place in cities across the US, Canada, and Mexico later this year.

The most notable reshuffles came from Cloud9, who role-swapped Ibrahim ‘Fudge’ Allami back into the top lane and brought back legacy mid laner Nicolaj ‘Jensen’ Jensen.

You can find the full list of teams and players competing in LEC Summer 2022 below.

Team Top Jungle Mid Bot Support
100 Thieves Ssumday / Tenacity Closer Abbedagge FBI huh
Cloud9 Fudge Blaber Jensen Berserker / k1ng Zven / Destiny
CLG Dhokla / Jenkins Contractz Palafox Luger Poome
Dignitas Gamsu River Blue Neo Biofrost
Evil Geniuses Impact Inspired Jojopyun Danny Vulcan
FlyQuest Kumo Josedeodo toucouille Johnsun aphromoo
Golden Guardians Licorice Pridestalker Ablazeolive Stixxay Olleh
Immortals Revenge Ken PowerOfEvil Lost / Arrow IgNar
Team Liquid Bwipo Santorin Bjergsen Hans sama CoreJJ
TSM Huni Spica Maple Tactical Mia
