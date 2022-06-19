LCS Summer 2022: CLG, Evil Geniuses, Liquid undefeated after Week 1

The LCS Summer split will kick off on June 17, with reigning champions Evil Geniuses returning from MSI 2022 with their tails between their legs after a quick 3-0 elimination in the semifinals. Here’s everything you need to follow the LCS’ return, with streams, the schedule and results, and all final rosters.
- Three teams undefeated following LCS Summer 2022 Week 1: CLG, Evil Geniuses, and Team Liquid
- Cloud9 go winless without Berserker and Zven in line-up
- TSM get runs on the board against Immortals
The LCS Spring split saw the rise of rookie champions Evil Geniuses, who’ve gained international renown for their rookie talents Joseph ‘Jojopyun’ Joonpyun and Kyle ‘Danny’ Sakamaki.
But there’s more to NA than just their MSI representatives, and the rest of the league will be hungry to prove that they’ve got what it takes to take EG down.
Advertisement
After being thoroughly humiliated in a 3-0 defeat by EG in the Spring finals, 100 Thieves have got a score to settle in Summer. And after their worst split ever, TSM have made roster changes to try and repair the damage done by their unsuccessful Spring run.
Here’s everything you need to know about LCS Summer 2022, including how to watch, current standings, and the latest schedule.
Contents
LCS Summer 2022: Stream
LCS Summer 2022 will be streamed live on Twitch on the official LCS channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.
Miss the games? Catch up with VODs on the LoL Esports channel.
Advertisement
LCS Summer 2022: Schedule & results
Week 2 schedule (June 25 — June 26)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|June 25
|Dignitas vs Cloud9
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|100 Thieves vs Golden Guardians
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|TSM vs Liquid
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|Evil Geniuses vs Immortals
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
|FlyQuest vs CLG
|5:30PM
|8:30PM
|1:30PM
|June 26
|Golden Guardians vs TSM
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|8:30PM
|Liquid vs FlyQuest
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|CLG vs Evil Geniuses
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|Immortals vs Dignitas
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
Week 1 results (June 17 — June 19)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|June 17
|Evil Geniuses 1-0 Cloud9
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|Golden Guardians 0-1 FlyQuest
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|100 Thieves 1-0 TSM
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
|Immortals 0-1 Liquid
|5:30PM
|8:30PM
|1:30AM
|Dignitas 0-1 CLG
|6:30PM
|9:30PM
|2:30AM
|June 18
|Cloud9 0-1 Golden Guardians
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Dignitas 0-1 Liquid
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|Evil Geniuses 1-0 100 Thieves
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|TSM 0-1 CLG
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
|Immortals 1-0 FlyQuest
|5:30PM
|8:30PM
|1:30PM
|June 19
|100 Thieves 1-0 Dignitas
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|8:30PM
|FlyQuest 0-1 Evil Geniuses
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Liquid 1-0 Cloud9
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|CLG 1-0 Golden Guardians
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|TSM 1-0 Immortals
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
Week 3 schedule (July 2 — July 3)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|July 2
|TSM vs Evil Geniuses
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|FlyQuest vs Dignitas
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|100 Thieves vs Liquid
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|Golden Guardians vs Immortals
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
|CLG vs Cloud9
|5:30PM
|8:30PM
|1:30PM
|July 3
|Dignitas vs TSM
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|8:30PM
|Evil Geniuses vs Golden Guardians
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Cloud9 vs FlyQuest
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|Liquid vs CLG
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|Immortals vs 100 Thieves
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
Week 4 schedule (July 16 — July 17)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|July 16
|100 Thieves vs FlyQuest
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Dignitas vs Evil Geniuses
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|TSM vs Cloud9
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|Immortals vs CLG
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
|Liquid vs Golden Guardians
|5:30PM
|8:30PM
|1:30PM
|July 17
|FlyQuest vs TSM
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|8:30PM
|CLG vs 100 Thieves
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Evil Geniuses vs Liquid
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|Cloud9 vs Immortals
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|Golden Guardians vs Dignitas
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
Week 5 schedule (July 23 — July 24)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|July 23
|Dignitas vs Cloud9
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Liquid vs Immortals
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|TSM vs 100 Thieves
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|Evil Geniuses vs CLG
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
|Golden Guardians vs FlyQuest
|5:30PM
|8:30PM
|1:30PM
|July 24
|Liquid vs CLG
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|8:30PM
|Golden Guardians vs Cloud9
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Evil Geniuses vs 100 Thieves
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|TSM vs Immortals
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|FlyQuest vs Dignitas
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
Week 6 schedule (July 30 — July 31)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|July 30
|FlyQuest vs Cloud9
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Dignitas vs 100 Thieves
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|TSM vs Liquid
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|Golden Guardians vs CLG
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
|Evil Geniuses vs Immortals
|5:30PM
|8:30PM
|1:30PM
|July 31
|TSM vs Golden Guardians
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|8:30PM
|Evil Geniuses vs FlyQuest
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Liquid vs Cloud9
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|Immortals vs 100 Thieves
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|Dignitas vs CLG
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
Week 7 schedule (August 6 — August 7)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|August 6
|Golden Guardians vs 100 Thieves
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Evil Geniuses vs TSM
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|Liquid vs FlyQuest
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|Immortals vs Dignitas
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
|CLG vs Cloud9
|5:30PM
|8:30PM
|1:30PM
|August 7
|TSM vs Dignitas
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|8:30PM
|Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Evil Geniuses vs Liquid
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|Immortals vs Golden Guardians
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|FlyQuest vs CLG
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
Week 8 schedule (August 12 — August 14)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|August 12
|Liquid vs Dignitas
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|Evil Geniuses vs Golden Guardians
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|FlyQuest vs 100 Thieves
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
|TSM vs CLG
|5:30PM
|8:30PM
|1:30AM
|Immortals vs Cloud9
|6:30PM
|9:30PM
|2:30AM
|August 13
|Liquid vs Golden Guardians
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|CLG vs 100 Thieves
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|TSM vs Cloud9
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|Immortals vs FlyQuest
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
|Evil Geniuses vs Dignitas
|5:30PM
|8:30PM
|1:30PM
|August 14
|Immortals vs CLG
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|8:30PM
|Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Liquid vs 100 Thieves
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|Golden Guardians vs Dignitas
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|TSM vs FlyQuest
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
LCS Summer 2022: Standings
Green = Qualified for playoffs. Red = Eliminated.
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|CLG
|3-0
|2
|Evil Geniuses
|3-0
|3
|Team Liquid
|3-0
|4
|100 Thieves
|2-1
|5
|FlyQuest
|1-2
|6
|Golden Guardians
|1-2
|7
|Immortals
|1-2
|8
|TSM
|1-2
|9
|Cloud9
|0-3
|10
|Dignitas
|0-3
LCS Summer 2022: Teams & players
10 teams will take part in LCS Summer 2022. There haven’t been any major changes in the offseason, but a few teams have made some roster rejigs ahead of their chance to qualify for the 2022 World Championship, which will take place in cities across the US, Canada, and Mexico later this year.
The most notable reshuffles came from Cloud9, who role-swapped Ibrahim ‘Fudge’ Allami back into the top lane and brought back legacy mid laner Nicolaj ‘Jensen’ Jensen.
You can find the full list of teams and players competing in LEC Summer 2022 below.
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|Bot
|Support
|100 Thieves
|Ssumday / Tenacity
|Closer
|Abbedagge
|FBI
|huh
|Cloud9
|Fudge
|Blaber
|Jensen
|Berserker / k1ng
|Zven / Destiny
|CLG
|Dhokla / Jenkins
|Contractz
|Palafox
|Luger
|Poome
|Dignitas
|Gamsu
|River
|Blue
|Neo
|Biofrost
|Evil Geniuses
|Impact
|Inspired
|Jojopyun
|Danny
|Vulcan
|FlyQuest
|Kumo
|Josedeodo
|toucouille
|Johnsun
|aphromoo
|Golden Guardians
|Licorice
|Pridestalker
|Ablazeolive
|Stixxay
|Olleh
|Immortals
|Revenge
|Ken
|PowerOfEvil
|Lost / Arrow
|IgNar
|Team Liquid
|Bwipo
|Santorin
|Bjergsen
|Hans sama
|CoreJJ
|TSM
|Huni
|Spica
|Maple
|Tactical
|Mia