LCS Summer 2022: CLG, Evil Geniuses, Liquid undefeated after Week 1

The LCS Summer split will kick off on June 17, with reigning champions Evil Geniuses returning from MSI 2022 with their tails between their legs after a quick 3-0 elimination in the semifinals. Here’s everything you need to follow the LCS’ return, with streams, the schedule and results, and all final rosters.

Three teams undefeated following LCS Summer 2022 Week 1: CLG, Evil Geniuses, and Team Liquid

Cloud9 go winless without Berserker and Zven in line-up

TSM get runs on the board against Immortals

The LCS Spring split saw the rise of rookie champions Evil Geniuses, who’ve gained international renown for their rookie talents Joseph ‘Jojopyun’ Joonpyun and Kyle ‘Danny’ Sakamaki.

But there’s more to NA than just their MSI representatives, and the rest of the league will be hungry to prove that they’ve got what it takes to take EG down.

After being thoroughly humiliated in a 3-0 defeat by EG in the Spring finals, 100 Thieves have got a score to settle in Summer. And after their worst split ever, TSM have made roster changes to try and repair the damage done by their unsuccessful Spring run.

Here’s everything you need to know about LCS Summer 2022, including how to watch, current standings, and the latest schedule.

LCS Summer 2022: Stream

LCS Summer 2022 will be streamed live on Twitch on the official LCS channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.

Miss the games? Catch up with VODs on the LoL Esports channel.

LCS Summer 2022: Schedule & results

Week 2 schedule (June 25 — June 26)

Day Match PT ET BST June 25 Dignitas vs Cloud9 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM 100 Thieves vs Golden Guardians 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM TSM vs Liquid 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM Evil Geniuses vs Immortals 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM FlyQuest vs CLG 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30PM June 26 Golden Guardians vs TSM 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM Liquid vs FlyQuest 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM CLG vs Evil Geniuses 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM Immortals vs Dignitas 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Week 1 results (June 17 — June 19)

Day Match PT ET BST June 17 Evil Geniuses 1-0 Cloud9 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM Golden Guardians 0-1 FlyQuest 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM 100 Thieves 1-0 TSM 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM Immortals 0-1 Liquid 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30AM Dignitas 0-1 CLG 6:30PM 9:30PM 2:30AM June 18 Cloud9 0-1 Golden Guardians 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Dignitas 0-1 Liquid 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM Evil Geniuses 1-0 100 Thieves 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM TSM 0-1 CLG 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM Immortals 1-0 FlyQuest 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30PM June 19 100 Thieves 1-0 Dignitas 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM FlyQuest 0-1 Evil Geniuses 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Liquid 1-0 Cloud9 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM CLG 1-0 Golden Guardians 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM TSM 1-0 Immortals 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Week 3 schedule (July 2 — July 3)

Day Match PT ET BST July 2 TSM vs Evil Geniuses 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM FlyQuest vs Dignitas 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM 100 Thieves vs Liquid 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM Golden Guardians vs Immortals 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM CLG vs Cloud9 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30PM July 3 Dignitas vs TSM 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM Evil Geniuses vs Golden Guardians 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Cloud9 vs FlyQuest 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM Liquid vs CLG 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM Immortals vs 100 Thieves 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Week 4 schedule (July 16 — July 17)

Day Match PT ET BST July 16 100 Thieves vs FlyQuest 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Dignitas vs Evil Geniuses 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM TSM vs Cloud9 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM Immortals vs CLG 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM Liquid vs Golden Guardians 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30PM July 17 FlyQuest vs TSM 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM CLG vs 100 Thieves 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Evil Geniuses vs Liquid 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM Cloud9 vs Immortals 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM Golden Guardians vs Dignitas 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Week 5 schedule (July 23 — July 24)

Day Match PT ET BST July 23 Dignitas vs Cloud9 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Liquid vs Immortals 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM TSM vs 100 Thieves 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM Evil Geniuses vs CLG 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM Golden Guardians vs FlyQuest 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30PM July 24 Liquid vs CLG 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM Golden Guardians vs Cloud9 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Evil Geniuses vs 100 Thieves 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM TSM vs Immortals 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM FlyQuest vs Dignitas 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Week 6 schedule (July 30 — July 31)

Day Match PT ET BST July 30 FlyQuest vs Cloud9 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Dignitas vs 100 Thieves 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM TSM vs Liquid 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM Golden Guardians vs CLG 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM Evil Geniuses vs Immortals 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30PM July 31 TSM vs Golden Guardians 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM Evil Geniuses vs FlyQuest 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Liquid vs Cloud9 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM Immortals vs 100 Thieves 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM Dignitas vs CLG 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Week 7 schedule (August 6 — August 7)

Day Match PT ET BST August 6 Golden Guardians vs 100 Thieves 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Evil Geniuses vs TSM 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM Liquid vs FlyQuest 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM Immortals vs Dignitas 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM CLG vs Cloud9 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30PM August 7 TSM vs Dignitas 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Evil Geniuses vs Liquid 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM Immortals vs Golden Guardians 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM FlyQuest vs CLG 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Week 8 schedule (August 12 — August 14)

Day Match PT ET BST August 12 Liquid vs Dignitas 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM Evil Geniuses vs Golden Guardians 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM FlyQuest vs 100 Thieves 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM TSM vs CLG 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30AM Immortals vs Cloud9 6:30PM 9:30PM 2:30AM August 13 Liquid vs Golden Guardians 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM CLG vs 100 Thieves 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM TSM vs Cloud9 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM Immortals vs FlyQuest 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM Evil Geniuses vs Dignitas 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30PM August 14 Immortals vs CLG 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Liquid vs 100 Thieves 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM Golden Guardians vs Dignitas 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM TSM vs FlyQuest 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

LCS Summer 2022: Standings

Green = Qualified for playoffs. Red = Eliminated.

Placement Team Record 1 CLG 3-0 2 Evil Geniuses 3-0 3 Team Liquid 3-0 4 100 Thieves 2-1 5 FlyQuest 1-2 6 Golden Guardians 1-2 7 Immortals 1-2 8 TSM 1-2 9 Cloud9 0-3 10 Dignitas 0-3

LCS Summer 2022: Teams & players

10 teams will take part in LCS Summer 2022. There haven’t been any major changes in the offseason, but a few teams have made some roster rejigs ahead of their chance to qualify for the 2022 World Championship, which will take place in cities across the US, Canada, and Mexico later this year.

The most notable reshuffles came from Cloud9, who role-swapped Ibrahim ‘Fudge’ Allami back into the top lane and brought back legacy mid laner Nicolaj ‘Jensen’ Jensen.

You can find the full list of teams and players competing in LEC Summer 2022 below.