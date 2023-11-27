RNG accused of owing Valorant team manager nine months of salary

Former Royal Never Give Up Valorant team manager ‘CC’ has accused the organization of owing nine months in unpaid salary.

On November 25, RNG’s former Valorant manager ‘CC’ came forward accusing the Chinese organization of owing him nine months’ worth of salary, as reported by VALO2ASIA.

The former manager shared in a post on the social media platform Weibo that Royal Never Give Up has failed to pay his CN¥18,000 per month salary for the past nine months, equating to close to $23,000 USD.

Article continues after ad

The ex-manager also claimed the organization failed to pay his signing fee, which was initially agreed at CN¥100,000 ($14k USD) — before being reduced to CN¥5,000. However, ultimately CC never received the bonus as agreed.

Article continues after ad

RNG accused of failing to pay manager, mishandling of player contracts

Not only that, RNG’s former manager shared details on the organization’s mishandling of player contracts, which found Valorant pro Shi ‘AAK’ Yeka “trapped in a contract jail.”

The organization signed AAK in February of 2023. According to the ex-manager, the player’s contract was intended to be short-term for participation in the FGC VALORANT circuit, which turned out to be a two-year agreement.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

CC also accused RNG of mismanagement that in turn resulted “in the loss of a very talented player” as Lu ‘Kai’ Zhinan signed with competitor Bilibili Gaming.

This situation sparked a conflict internally between CC and RNG’s team leader, where the manager was allegedly forced to step down — although was promised to be reinstated in the future.

Article continues after ad

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games RNG has not qualified for international competition in Valorant.

Although CC was no longer officially employed by Royal Never Give Up, the manager was still asked to help the organization, where he was allegedly still responsible for “stabilizing the mentalities“ and buying essentials for the team. On November 25, the organization allegedly tried to dismiss the manager with CN¥5,000 ($700 USD).

Article continues after ad

“This money is what I rightfully earned from my regular work, which is even less than what was owed and originally promised,” CC wrote. “They wanted to use it as hush money. Their way of handling this matter is utterly disgusting. To prevent more people from being deceived, I have decided to expose them.”

Article continues after ad

Royal Never Give Up has yet to respond to the allegations. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated right here on Dexerto if they do.