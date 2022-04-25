 Vulcan: "Closer Is So Bad... He Needs to Stop Talking" | LCS Finals Press Conference - Dexerto
Vulcan: “Closer Is So Bad… He Needs to Stop Talking” | LCS Finals Press Conference

Published: 25/Apr/2022 17:20

by Alex Garton
EG Press Conference

In Evil Geniuses’ press conference following their 2022 LCS Spring Split victory, the roster broke down how they took home the series and even called out some members of 100 Thieves for being too “cocky”.

After taking down 100 Thieves in a dominant 3-0 series during the LCS Spring finals, EG’s roster answered questions about their performance during the split, MSI, and of course, their draft picks in the final series.

Not only that, Philippe ‘Vulcan’ Laflamme took the time to call out 100 Thieves jungler Can ‘Closer’ Çelik for taking too much and playing “bad” during finals.

