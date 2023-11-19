How many trophies has T1 Faker won in his career?

Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok is the greatest League of Legends player of all time and has the trophies to prove it. Here are all the accolades he has accumulated in his lengthy career.

Faker started his career in 2013 with T1, then called SK Telecom T1, on the organization’s B-team. Since then, the South Korean player has cemented himself as the greatest player to have ever graced the Summoner’s Rift.

The 27-year-old player has multiple World Championship titles, multiple Korean league titles and other individual accolades to his name. T1 wanted to keep the mid laner on their squad so badly when his last contract was up, that they made him a part-owner of the company.

Faker has maintained his form throughout his decade-long career, with some dips at times, across multiple rosters and metas. However, with him winning Worlds 2023, he’s clearly got a lot he wants to accomplish as a pro player still.

With all of his wins and titles throughout the years, it’s tough to keep them all straight, so here’s a list of all the trophies Faker has won over his career so far outlined by the year and tournament.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Faker has placed second in more tournaments than some players have placed first.

How many trophies has Faker won over his entire League career?

Year Competition 2013 Champions Summer 2013 League of Legends World Championship 2014 Champions Winter 2014 All-Star 2014 Paris 2014 NLB 2014 Summer 2015 LCK Spring 2015 LCK Summer 2015 League of Legends World Championship 2016 IEM X World Championship 2016 LCK Spring 2016 Mid-Season Invitational 2016 League of Legends World Championship 2017 LCK Spring 2017 Mid-Season Invitational 2019 LCK Spring 2019 LCK Summer 2020 LCK Spring 2022 LCK Spring 2023 2022 Asian Games 2023 League of Legends World Championship

How many individual awards has Faker won?

Year Award 2013 League of Legends World Championship MVP 2013 Champions Summer Season MVP 2013 KeSPA League of Legends Mid Player Award 2014 Champions Winter Season MVP 2015 LCK Summer Finals MVP 2015 KeSPA League of Legends Best Player 2015 KeSPA League of Legends Popularity Award 2015 KeSPA League of Legends eSports Award of the Year 2016 League of Legends World Championship MVP 2016 MSI MVP 2016 KeSPA League of Legends Best Player 2016 KeSPA League of Legends Popularity Award 2016 KeSPA League of Legends eSports Award of the Year 2017 The Game Awards Best Esports Player 2018 Korea Esports Hall of Fame Esports Star 2019 Inducted into the Esports Hall of Fame 2019 Korea Esports Hall of Fame Esports Star 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Entertainment & Sports 2020 LCK Summer All-Pro 3rd team 2020 Korea Esports Hall of Fame Esports Star 2021 LCK Most Improved Player 2022 LCK Spring All-Pro 1st team 2022 LCK Summer All-Pro 2nd team 2022 LCK Best Initiating Player 2022 Korea Esports Hall of Fame Esports Star 2023 LCK Spring All-Pro 1st team

