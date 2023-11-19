EsportsLeague of Legends

How many trophies has T1 Faker won in his career?

Colin Young-Wolff for Riot Games

Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok is the greatest League of Legends player of all time and has the trophies to prove it. Here are all the accolades he has accumulated in his lengthy career.

Faker started his career in 2013 with T1, then called SK Telecom T1, on the organization’s B-team. Since then, the South Korean player has cemented himself as the greatest player to have ever graced the Summoner’s Rift.

The 27-year-old player has multiple World Championship titles, multiple Korean league titles and other individual accolades to his name. T1 wanted to keep the mid laner on their squad so badly when his last contract was up, that they made him a part-owner of the company.

Faker has maintained his form throughout his decade-long career, with some dips at times, across multiple rosters and metas. However, with him winning Worlds 2023, he’s clearly got a lot he wants to accomplish as a pro player still.

With all of his wins and titles throughout the years, it’s tough to keep them all straight, so here’s a list of all the trophies Faker has won over his career so far outlined by the year and tournament.

Faker Worlds 2022Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
Faker has placed second in more tournaments than some players have placed first.

How many trophies has Faker won over his entire League career?

YearCompetition
2013Champions Summer
2013League of Legends World Championship
2014Champions Winter
2014All-Star 2014 Paris
2014NLB 2014 Summer
2015LCK Spring
2015LCK Summer
2015League of Legends World Championship
2016IEM X World Championship
2016LCK Spring
2016Mid-Season Invitational
2016League of Legends World Championship
2017LCK Spring
2017Mid-Season Invitational
2019LCK Spring
2019LCK Summer
2020LCK Spring
2022LCK Spring
20232022 Asian Games
2023League of Legends World Championship

How many individual awards has Faker won?

YearAward
2013League of Legends World Championship MVP
2013Champions Summer Season MVP
2013KeSPA League of Legends Mid Player Award
2014Champions Winter Season MVP
2015LCK Summer Finals MVP
2015KeSPA League of Legends Best Player
2015KeSPA League of Legends Popularity Award
2015KeSPA League of Legends eSports Award of the Year
2016League of Legends World Championship MVP
2016MSI MVP
2016KeSPA League of Legends Best Player
2016KeSPA League of Legends Popularity Award
2016KeSPA League of Legends eSports Award of the Year
2017The Game Awards Best Esports Player
2018Korea Esports Hall of Fame Esports Star
2019Inducted into the Esports Hall of Fame
2019Korea Esports Hall of Fame Esports Star
2019Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Entertainment & Sports
2020LCK Summer All-Pro 3rd team
2020Korea Esports Hall of Fame Esports Star
2021LCK Most Improved Player
2022LCK Spring All-Pro 1st team
2022LCK Summer All-Pro 2nd team
2022LCK Best Initiating Player
2022Korea Esports Hall of Fame Esports Star
2023LCK Spring All-Pro 1st team

This article will continue to be updated as more League of Legends World Championship winners are crowned.

