How many trophies has T1 Faker won in his career?
Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok is the greatest League of Legends player of all time and has the trophies to prove it. Here are all the accolades he has accumulated in his lengthy career.
Faker started his career in 2013 with T1, then called SK Telecom T1, on the organization’s B-team. Since then, the South Korean player has cemented himself as the greatest player to have ever graced the Summoner’s Rift.
The 27-year-old player has multiple World Championship titles, multiple Korean league titles and other individual accolades to his name. T1 wanted to keep the mid laner on their squad so badly when his last contract was up, that they made him a part-owner of the company.
Faker has maintained his form throughout his decade-long career, with some dips at times, across multiple rosters and metas. However, with him winning Worlds 2023, he’s clearly got a lot he wants to accomplish as a pro player still.
With all of his wins and titles throughout the years, it’s tough to keep them all straight, so here’s a list of all the trophies Faker has won over his career so far outlined by the year and tournament.
How many trophies has Faker won over his entire League career?
|Year
|Competition
|2013
|Champions Summer
|2013
|League of Legends World Championship
|2014
|Champions Winter
|2014
|All-Star 2014 Paris
|2014
|NLB 2014 Summer
|2015
|LCK Spring
|2015
|LCK Summer
|2015
|League of Legends World Championship
|2016
|IEM X World Championship
|2016
|LCK Spring
|2016
|Mid-Season Invitational
|2016
|League of Legends World Championship
|2017
|LCK Spring
|2017
|Mid-Season Invitational
|2019
|LCK Spring
|2019
|LCK Summer
|2020
|LCK Spring
|2022
|LCK Spring
|2023
|2022 Asian Games
|2023
|League of Legends World Championship
How many individual awards has Faker won?
|Year
|Award
|2013
|League of Legends World Championship MVP
|2013
|Champions Summer Season MVP
|2013
|KeSPA League of Legends Mid Player Award
|2014
|Champions Winter Season MVP
|2015
|LCK Summer Finals MVP
|2015
|KeSPA League of Legends Best Player
|2015
|KeSPA League of Legends Popularity Award
|2015
|KeSPA League of Legends eSports Award of the Year
|2016
|League of Legends World Championship MVP
|2016
|MSI MVP
|2016
|KeSPA League of Legends Best Player
|2016
|KeSPA League of Legends Popularity Award
|2016
|KeSPA League of Legends eSports Award of the Year
|2017
|The Game Awards Best Esports Player
|2018
|Korea Esports Hall of Fame Esports Star
|2019
|Inducted into the Esports Hall of Fame
|2019
|Korea Esports Hall of Fame Esports Star
|2019
|Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Entertainment & Sports
|2020
|LCK Summer All-Pro 3rd team
|2020
|Korea Esports Hall of Fame Esports Star
|2021
|LCK Most Improved Player
|2022
|LCK Spring All-Pro 1st team
|2022
|LCK Summer All-Pro 2nd team
|2022
|LCK Best Initiating Player
|2022
|Korea Esports Hall of Fame Esports Star
|2023
|LCK Spring All-Pro 1st team
This article will continue to be updated as more League of Legends World Championship winners are crowned.