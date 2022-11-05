G2 reportedly had massive bid for MAD Elyoya rejected

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at [email protected]

A short time after Jankos’ departure, G2 has reportedly had an offer on MAD Lions’ star jungler, Elyoya, denied & are reportedly fielding Yike, one of the best junglers in the LFL.

When Jankos initially got let go by G2, many questions arose about why they’d want to get rid of a jungler that’s been at the top of the LEC since before it was even called the LEC.

It’s been revealed that G2 were reportedly looking to sign Javier ‘Elyoya’ Batalla, an esteemed jungler that brought MAD Lions a great deal of success through 2021. Even in MAD’s rough streak, his individual stats and performance put him at the top of the region.

However, that deal reportedly fell through despite G2 making a hefty offer for the player, and they may have signed LFL jungler Martin ‘Yike’ Sundelin instead.

G2 reportedly couldn’t bring MAD Elyoya to 2023 roster

Elyoya has been a hot commodity since MAD Lions brought him into the LEC. The Spanish jungler quickly rose to the top and easily earned Rookie of the Split in Spring 2021.

For a team looking to improve upon Jankos, Elyoya is one of the few junglers that could outperform him. But, according to a report from LEC Wooloo, the deal was shut down by MAD.

800,000 euros was the price put forward by G2 to sign Elyoya. That number would have made Elyoya one of the biggest off-season acquisitions by any team in terms of price ahead of the 2023 season.

So, instead of trying to sign a different LEC jungler, G2 is reportedly betting on some ERL talent. Yike is a hard carry jungle player, and someone who isn’t afraid to pick champions like Bel’Veth and Kha’Zix in pro games.

While he doesn’t have the same proven track record as someone like Elyoya, it’s important to remember that Elyoya was in a similar position to Yike when he himself was an LEC rookie two years ago.

It’s hard to say how well Yike would do if he ends up getting signed by G2, but it’d be an exciting opportunity for the young jungler if he gets the chance to make an LEC debut.