G2 sign all-women’s League of Legends roster: G2 Hel

Following the success of G2 Gozen VALORANT, G2 have acquired one of the front-running female League of Legends rosters in Europe.

As women’s esports continue to grow, more and more major organizations are looking to invest in the space. With multiple organizations picking up women’s-only teams to compete in Valorant’s Game Changers initiative, we’re seeing more involvement in women’s esports than ever before.

And after the success of their G2 Gozen Valorant roster, G2 Esports are looking to League of Legends for their next foray into women’s esports. On September 1, the organization announced the signing of their first ever all-female League of Legends roster, known as G2 Hel.

The roster includes multiple graduates of SK Gaming’s Avarosa program, an initiative designed to give women and non-binary individuals a foothold into the world of competitive League of Legends.

The team, formerly known as Burger Flippers, recently qualified to represent Europe at the GirlGamer World Championships. They won the GirlGamer European Qualifier in Oradea, Romania, beating Grow uP Stars 3-1.

Investment in the female scene

Female players have long been notably absent from the highest levels of competition in League of Legends.

G2 Hel’s AD Carry, Maya ‘Caltyss’ Henckel, is one of the few female players to have ever competed in a mixed-gender environment during her brief stint as the starting AD Carry for Valiance in the Esports Balkan League.

But G2’s investment in an all-female team is a sign of good things to come for the esport. As mid laner Alena ‘Tifa’ Maurer explained, projects like these “encourage the next generation of female gamers to embrace their dreams without restrictions or limits”.

G2 CEO Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez has big expectations for the project, stating that the team will “dominate competitively, all while having fun the G2 way.” He explained that fans should expect the same kind of high performance from G2 Hel as has been shown already by G2 Gozen, who have already won three VCT Game Changers EMEA titles.

G2 Hel will represent Europe at the GirlGamer Esports Festival 2022, the date and location of which have not yet been released. Their roster consists of: