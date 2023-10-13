Leviatán tex vows to “destroy” G2’s Valorant team in 2024 VCT season

Leviatán announced the signing of former The Guard player Ian ‘tex’ Botsch on Thursday and he took no time in targeting his former teammates, who are now on G2 Esports, for the 2024 Valorant esports season.

Leviatán announced the signing of tex on October 12, just one day after the organization announced it had signed one of the best Valorant players in the world, Erick ‘aspas’ Santos.

With the two signings, the Argentinian organization will field an international roster with North American, Brazilian and Latin American players on its team.

Article continues after ad

Both aspas and tex’s announcements caught the eyes of the community. Fans were drawn to the aspas announcement due to the novelty of signing a world-class player. However, for tex’s announcement, fans were shocked that he was already targeting and trash-talking his former teammates well before the league is set to start.

Article continues after ad

“Yo, I’m coming for you G2,” tex said in his announcement video.

tex competed on The Guard for the 2023 VCT season in the North American Challengers League and won the Americas Ascension tournament with the squad. However, the roster needed to find a new org to sign with to compete in VCT Americas for the 2024 VCT season. Every player from the roster, except for tex, signed on with G2 Esports and will compete under their brand in VCT Americas.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

tex targets G2 Valorant squad in VCT Americas next season

The trash talk doesn’t seem to be all bluster for the announcement video either, tex called out G2 again as the team he wants to take down in an interview with esports journalist Lucas Benaim.

Article continues after ad

Benaim asked tex if he was going to have any extra motivation when playing against G2 Esports on the VCT Americas stage, and the player said it would absolutely fuel his gameplay.

“That’s like one of my biggest motivations this season. Whenever something doesn’t work out with a team, of course you are going to want to destroy them in the season. So if I ever lose motivation for a second or if I ever lose focus for a second, I’m just going to remind myself of what happened and just make sure it never happens again,” the newest Leviatán player said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans will have to wait and see if this new iteration of Leviatán will be able to stack up against G2 Esports in Valorant as the season will with the VCT Americas KICK-OFF tournament.