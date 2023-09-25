Esports org drops CSGO player two days after signing over allegations of racism

GamerLegion have announced they have parted ways with Chloe ‘⁠KittyTM⁠’ Geaney, who was signed on as a part of their women’s CS:GO roster, GL Prism, just two days after announcing the team on social media.

GamerLegion, a German esports organization that has gotten some recent buzz thanks to a second-place finish at the BLAST Paris Major, has gotten into hot water recently with the signing of a women’s CS:GO roster.

The organization announced the roster on September 23, and dropped one of its players just two days later.

In the organization’s statement about dropping the player, KittyTM, it highlighted ⁠its commitment to diversity.

“We firmly denounce discriminatory comments and behavior, as they not only harm individuals but also tarnish the spirit of competition that esports embodies. That is why parting ways with KittyTM is inevitable and with immediate effect. We deeply regret any harm that may been caused by the comments made, and we are committed to learning from this experience as well and continuing our efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in esports,” the statement said.

Esports org dropped player after allegation of racism

The statement comes after multiple alleged screenshots of ⁠⁠KittyTM using racial slurs were posted on social media following the organization’s initial team announcement.

The player has yet to comment on her alleged messages and exit from the team via her own social media.

GamerLegion announced the signing of KittyTM and the rest of the Let Her Cook roster after the team was already in the midst of the ESL Impact season. The league is a women’s only CS:GO competition, and features some of the top European teams including NAVI Javelins, G2 Oya, Guild and Nigma Galaxy.

The league feeds into a LAN tournament which will feature top teams from Europe, North America, South America and Asia.

GL Prism is now down to four players and will have to find a stand-in for their match against NAVI Javelins on September 27.