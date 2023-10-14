G2 Mimi shoots down “sexist” comments at Valorant Home Ground Qualifier

G2 Gozen’s Mimi took to Twitter to rewrite the sexist narrative created when they were invited to Red Bull Home Ground Qualifier.

Red Bull hosts Home Ground events that take place during the off-season. These tournaments are invite-only and typically take place in Europe. Last year, North American team 100 Thieves won the event.

G2 Gozen is the organization’s Game Changers team, and the only all-female team to be invited to the event.

With previous sexist comments having been made regarding Game Changers teams, some suspected that the event would be riddled with sexism. G2 Michaela ‘Mimi’ Lintrup and her teammates took to Twitter to assure fans that this wasn’t the case.

G2 Mimi calls Home Ground a ‘incredible experience’

After being eliminated in the qualifiers for the main event, G2 Mimi took time to reflect on the tournament via Twitter. She shares that the experience was incredible and the kindness of other teams ‘truly made’ the difference.

“At the end of the day, you have to play the best to become the best, and losing is no embarassment to us as we are proud to compete and will make sure to be in our best shape for the upcoming Champions tournament,” said Mimi. “Sexist comments do not help the scene grow in the right direction!”

Mimi’s teammate Anastasiya ‘Glance’ Anisimova took the time to second her original statement. Glance said she ‘did not expect’ that welcoming support from the crowd in attendance.

“What she said! I did not expect such a warm welcome and support from the crowd,” said Glance. “I don’t want to focus or pay attention on any negativity, we came, we played, we had fun and we gained experience that no women’s team has ever had before and I’m grateful for that. Thank you Turkey.”

The next event for G2 Gozen is the Game Changers Championship that kicks off on November 28. As the defending champions, both Mimi and Glance will be competing for their second title.