Fnatic Wunder reveals one LCS team he’d be open to joining

Fnatic benched top laner Martin ‘Wunder’ Hansen does not close the door on a switch to the LCS and mentions one team he could see himself joining.

The Danish player is currently weighing up his options as he looks to find a new home for 2024 after spending the majority of this season on the bench.

Wunder briefly returned to action at the end of last month, filling in for Óscar ‘Oscarinin’ Muñoz as the Spanish top laner was dealing with a hand problem. After six months on the sidelines, Wunder showed all his quality and experience as he helped Fnatic qualify for Worlds 2023 and reach the grand final of the LEC Season Finals.

Speaking to content creator Jakob ‘YamatoCannon’ Mebdi about his future, Wunder said that, while his main goal is to stay in the LEC, he is not closing the door on a move to the LCS if he gets an offer from a top-tier side, naming Cloud9 as one of the teams he would be open to joining.

Topic starts at 2:58:00

“That was always my hope,” he said about staying in the LEC, before adding: “I’m not going to limit my options. I’m of the belief there are only certain NA teams worth joining, and C9 would be one of them.

“The top-tier NA teams are teams that have the same culture as some European teams, I feel like.

“I think I would only go to teams that aren’t top NA teams if I had absolutely no offers. This would be my last resort to try and make a name for myself in NA. As of right now, I’m hoping I get some good offers.”

Wunder is one of the most experienced top laners in Europe and one of the few Western players with an international title under their belt. He was part of the G2 squad that won the Mid-Season Invitational in 2019 after sweeping Team Liquid in the final.

After four years with G2, Wunder signed with Fnatic, replacing Adam ‘Adam’ Maanane in the top lane. During his first year in black and orange, Fnatic placed third in both LEC splits and reached the group stage at Worlds, but then the team got off to a rocky start to 2023 and finished the Winter split in ninth place, prompting his removal from the starting lineup.

Keep track of all the changes and the latest rumors in the LCS and LEC with our off-season rostermania tracker.