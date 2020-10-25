 Doublelift reveals internal issues behind TSM's collapse at Worlds 2020 - Dexerto
Doublelift reveals internal issues behind TSM’s collapse at Worlds 2020

Published: 25/Oct/2020 11:48

by Luke Edwards
Tina Jo for Riot Games

TSM AD carry Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng has criticized his team’s “undisciplined” scrim play which led to their horrendous 0-6 run at Worlds 2020.

TSM went into Worlds as the LCS first seed, hoping to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 2014. Drawn into a group with Fnatic, LGD, and Gen.G, TSM wasn’t necessarily expected to progress from their group, but fans believed they could at least take a game or two.

But TSM limped out without a win, and the fallout has been huge. Long-time midlaner Bjergsen announced his retirement yesterday, with his move to head coach likely to kick off a revamp of the side.

As TSM’s most senior player, Doublelift took some time on his stream to offer fans more insight on what went wrong for them at Worlds this year.

Doublelift playing for TSM
Riot Games
Doublelift has offered his insight into TSM’s abysmal Worlds 2020 showing.

Speaking on his Twitch stream, Peng explained: “Losing trust in each other made us play even worse. After the first week, we probably had a 10% win rate in scrims. I was grateful to win even a single game per day. A lot of the games were either over after level one, or in the first five minutes.

“People on the team started ruining practice by coin flipping and playing stupidly. You need some discipline to stay focused on the goals. We lost all of our team play.”

TSM’s trust issues

As LCS analyst MarkZ pointed out, TSM’s performance was statistically the worst ever produced by a pool one team.

The communication issues were evident through some bizarre pieces of play. Rookie jungler Spica produced one of the most memorable plays of the tournament, but not for the right reasons.

His “nine-man” Lillia sleep was not only heavily memed by the community, it also provided a perfect example of TSM’s loss of confidence and lack of trust in each other.

A fully confident TSM likely would have followed in on Spica’s engage to win the fight and potentially take the game. Bjergsen’s first task will be to build up the confidence of whatever roster he has at his disposal.

TSM finds itself with a lot of work to do if it hopes to end a torrid run of international performances.

CS:GO

Cloud9 drop CSGO players for ‘unacceptable’ contract breaches

Published: 25/Oct/2020 11:47

by Joe Craven
Cloud9 CSGO Roster
DreamHack

Esports organization Cloud9 have terminated deals with four of their CS:GO roster over breaches of contract, meaning JT, motm, Sonic and coach T.c are now free agents. 

Cloud9 are one of the world’s premier esports brands, fielding teams in Dota 2, League of Legends, Rainbow Six Siege and Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

However, they have experienced issues with discipline when it comes CS:GO rosters, particularly in light of the ongoing global health crisis.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of active rosters are prohibited from interacting with people outside of their households, to keep themselves and the organization’s staff safe.

motm playing for Cloud9
DreamHack
motm is one of Cloud9’s players who has been released.

This appears to have been what forced the separation between the organization and multiple players, coming to light on October 24. Sources claim that unauthorized guests were invited into the team’s residence, making it the second time a contract breach of this nature has occurred.

In response to a request for comment from Rush B Media, Cloud9 CEO Jack Etienne said: “The details that really matter is this was the second offence of unauthorized guests coming into Cloud9 property after being told that this is not all acceptable. And the reason it is not acceptable is because you are putting our staff at risk.”

The news was confirmed via Twitter, with the American organization retweeting comments from all those dismissed stating they were now free agents.

Similar tweets were made by motm and JT, confirming the news about their time with Cloud9 ending.

Notably, Joshua ‘oSee’ Ohm remains a part of Cloud9. He does not reside in the team house, and so has been able to retain his spot and has not been held responsible for the unauthorised interactions with the unknown visitors.

Furthermore, Cloud9’s ‘Colossus’ roster remains completely intact. What becomes of oSee, though, remains to be seen. We could well see more players come in to form a new roster, or oSee bide his time as Cloud9 formulate their next moves.