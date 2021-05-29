Cloud9 bench Zven and promote Academy standout k1ng to LCS Summer 2021 roster - Dexerto

Cloud9 have benched ADC Jesper ‘Zven’ Svenningsen ahead of the LCS Summer 2021 split, and will instead promote longtime Academy standout Calvin ‘K1ng’ Truong.

Zven came to C9 from TSM after leaving G2 Esports in 2017.

Zven moves to C9 Academy roster.

Mithy promoted to head coach, Reignover moved to Assistant Coach.

C9 bench Zven ahead of LCS Summer split

The 2021 Mid-Season Showdown Champions, Cloud9, have moved Zven off the starting squad for the Summer 2021 split. Instead, the boys in blue are promoting K1ng from their Academy team onto the big stage.

Cloud9 are going to field two Australian talents who both impressed during their time at the Academy level with K1ng set to take the starting ADC role.

The 23-year-old Dane will still be in the org and fighting for the LCS spot, but for now, K1ng will hold it down in the bot lane for C9.

K1ng played a pivotal role in C9A’s domination from the Spring 2020 to Spring 2021. They took top spots in the regular season and playoffs, but just fell short at the LCS Proving Grounds 2021 against No Org.

This is a big opportunity for K1ng. It will be his LCS pro debut since leaving the OCE region in 2019.

Cloud9 LCS Summer 2021 roster: