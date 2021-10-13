Cloud9 nears Worlds 2021 elimination after catastrophic group stage start

Cloud9 edged closer to mathematical elimination from Worlds 2021 after falling to 0-3 in Group A. While the LCS team is not officially out of the tournament, they will need a miracle on their final day of matches.

A loss to defending Worlds champions DWG KIA put Cloud9 at 0-3 at the halfway mark of the Worlds 2021 group stage.

While not officially eliminated from the tournament, Cloud9’s fate is no longer in their own hands.

Cloud9’s Worlds woes

A week ago, Cloud9 were 3-0 and on the verge of winning their Play Ins group. During a post-match interview, mid laner Perkz even challenged the notion that they were trying to bounce back from their performance at MSI.

“Why is MSI a bad memory?” Perkz asked interviewer Laure Valée, “We beat Damwon, we beat RNG, we beat MAD Lions. I believe we can do something at this tournament.”

Cloud9 then proceeded to lose back-to-back matches against Unicorns of Love and DFM. While they later swept Australian org PEACE to earn a place in the group stage proper, Cloud9’s Play Ins performance didn’t exactly embolden NA fans.

Then came the group stage. Cloud9 head coach Alfonso ‘mithy’ Rodríguez had already played down the team’s chances of progressing from a group containing DWG KIA and FunPlus Phoenix. But to many NA fans, Cloud9 didn’t even try.

They were completely outplayed by Rogue in their first outing of the group stage before losing their game against FPX even after putting themselves in a winning position.

Cloud9 just don’t have that it factor at Worlds 2021. Top laner Fudge was especially blunt when asked about the team’s strategy in the final matches of the group.

“We just need to play better,” Fudge said.

Can Cloud9 make Worlds quarterfinals?

Cloud9 can still make the quarterfinals at Worlds 2021. However, they do not control their own fate.

With three matches remaining, the most vital thing Cloud9 need to do is win all of their remaining matches. This is a difficult task on its own, with DJ Esports placing Cloud9 as the heavy underdogs against all three of their opponents.

Also working against Cloud9 is the fact that their matches get harder as the day progresses, starting against Rogue and closing out the day against DWG KIA.

Rogue 1.606 2.338 Cloud9 FunPlus Phoenix 1.128 4.363 Cloud9 DWG KIA 1.175 5.023 Cloud9

But that alone isn’t enough. With FunPlus Phoenix currently second in the group at 2-1, Cloud9 will need to rely on either Rogue or DWG KIA to beat FPX in order to force a 3-3 tie-breaker.

It’s a mountain to climb for the LCS third seed and one that their performances from Worlds, so far, indicate they’re unable to scale.