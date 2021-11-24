Adam tells all on Fnatic departure: “I was treated like s**t by management”

Pro LoL toplaner Adam Maanane has detailed his 2021 Summer split with Fnatic, claiming that he was “treated like s**t by management and players” and sharing his perspective on the confusion around his teammate Upset leaving right before their first Worlds 2021 match.

Fnatic’s performance at Worlds 2021 earned them a quick trip back home as the team finished with a 1-5 record in the Play-In stage, failing to advance to the playoffs.

The team was mired in controversy before the first match even began as their star AD Carry Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp left the team for what was called “urgent family matters.”

Although the Summer Split was just Adam’s first for Fnatic, it was announced on November 24 he wouldn’t be rejoining the club for next season. Since then, the French rookie has clarified his reasons for leaving the organization and his frustration with former teammate Upset.

Adam on Fnatic management

The former Fnatic player did not mince words when recalling how he felt he was treated during his time on Fnatic in a TwitLonger published November 24.

“I left because I was treated like s**t by the management, and even the players of the team,” he said regarding the team’s management. “But I consider that I played a very important role in the success of FNC during this summer.”

“It’s not for nothing that we managed to go from 5th place to 2nd place in the space of a split,” he continued. “But people tend to forget that, and when you’re a rookie you don’t have shit to say, when other people have like 1000x your say in everything related to team building.”

Adam on Upset not playing Worlds 2021

Adam also explained how he felt about Upset not playing for Fnatic at Worlds.

“Between us, there is absolutely nothing legal in Upset’s departure and his departure is totally unjustified at least until he says why he really left because until today, Upset just left to join his girlfriend because she felt bad to be alone, and maybe I’m wrong who knows?” he claimed.

“Anyway those were the last words he said to us before he left us one day before the Worlds. Of course after the Worlds I asked for details, but apparently he didn’t tell anyone the exact reasons for his departure.”

Adam added that “Fnatic still doesn’t know” the reasons why Upset left the team before their first match.

“I have very good memories of my adventure at Fnatic as a whole, it just ended in a very unfortunate way,” he concluded. “But I left because I could not support what was happening or what happened.”

Adam is teamless for now after his departure from the British org, but keep an eye on Dexerto’s League of Legends roster hub to track all of this off-season’s movements!