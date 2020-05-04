5 Legends of Runeterra cards that would make perfect League champions

Legends of Runeterra, the League of Legends-inspired card game, has opened players’ eyes to more parts of Runeterra. Of the 400+ cards in the card game, we reckon more than a few could become champions in the MOBA themselves.

Legends of Runeterra is already home to over a dozen League of Legends champions ⁠— from bitter rivals Garen and Darius, to more otherworldly beings like Maokai and Nautilus.

The League universe is incredibly diverse, and some of the side characters explored in Runeterra might be able to build on some of the storylines across games. However, which specific cards would make the best League champions? We’ve outlined the five we think should be added to the MOBA as soon as possible.

Yone, Windchaser (Ionia)

Yone isn’t just a concept that could make a great League of Legends champion. In fact, it’s likely Yone is the next champion to take battle on Summoner’s Rift. Yasuo’s brother has been touted as one of League’s upcoming champions since a teaser for a “masked stranger...returning from the dead” was revealed back in January.

The seven-mana 6/6 has certainly revived from the dead to make his appearance in Legends of Runeterra, and has numerous interactions with his brother in the card game. He constantly references their fight ⁠— which led to Yone’s death ⁠— in his voice lines, and also has some quips with Shen.

Yone could be the “edgy solo-lane melee carry” we’ve been waiting for in League of Legends. His story lines up with the teasers, and his revival in Legends of Runeterra could have been the return from the dead players were waiting for.

Cithria of Cloudfield & Cithria the Bold (Demacia)

Cithria is another character so deeply intertwined with League’s lore that is surprising she isn’t already a champion. She has two forms in Legends of Runeterra ⁠— the young girl eager to learn battle strategy as Cithria of Cloudfield, and the Demacian general known as Cithria the Bold.

Cithria the Bold is most definitely suited to being a champion in League of Legends, but that doesn’t mean her past should be discounted. Her loyalty to Demacia as a Dauntless Vanguard is admirable, having climbed through adversity to win over the likes of Garen and other generals.

It’s an open book as to how she could fit into League of Legends ability-wise. Her Runeterra cards aren’t anything special. However, ranged or melee, she could be a great addition to Summoner’s Rift. There’s a lot to her character, and it would only deepen the storylines Riot are trying to tell across Runeterra.

Scarmother Vrynna (Freljord)

There’s a lot of Freljord representation in LoL, however, the Winter’s Claw is one of the less-loved factions. There are more Avarosan champions following Ashe around, than characters flying under Sejuani’s more traditional alliance.

Vrynna is one of the side characters in the Winter’s Claw that could add another fierce rivalry onto Summoner’s Rift. She isn’t quiet about her outright disdain towards Avarosans, with her card flavor mentioning she “would die shivering in the cold before sharing a hearth with Ashe's weaklings."

Her Legends of Runeterra ability also lends to an interesting League champion design. If she survives a hit, she only gets stronger. It’s very similar to Olaf ⁠— a fellow member of the Winter’s Claw ⁠— and the duo would make a formidable force on Summoner’s Rift together if Vrynna followed the same path.

Kato the Arm & Shiraza the Blade (Noxus)

Nunu & Willump move aside, because there’s a new duo in town that could make a great champion in League of Legends. Noxian partners-in-crime Kato and Shiraza synergize perfectly in Runeterra, so the idea of the duo as one champion is too good to pass up.

It would be a crime to split them up if this became a reality. They share voice lines, and feature in each other’s splash arts in the card game.

If they were released as a duo champion, it’d be interesting to see how their dynamic worked in game. Maybe Kato could be the base, while Shiraza gets utilized in their abilities.

Alternatively, they could fit in like Xayah and Rakan ⁠— one being the support, while the other deals all the damage. This would fit in with their card descriptions, with Kato usually giving Shiraza the protection she needs to thrive in Runeterra. Either way, this is a quirky duo we’d love to see on Summoner’s Rift.

Jae Medarda (Piltover & Zaun)

We have a feeling Jae and Ezreal would become best friends ⁠— or worst enemies ⁠— on Summoner’s Rift. The eight-mana Piltover unit in Legends of Runeterra shares a very similar background to Runeterra’s more storied adventurer.

However, in the world they live in, this could lead to a bitter rivalry. Jae, the heir to the prestigious Clan Medarda, took to “hunting ancient artifacts” instead of managing his clan’s business. This opens up the possibility for Jae encountering Ezreal on his travels.

Jae’s Runeterra card leaves a lot to the imagination. His Elusive keyword could transcribe nicely into LoL as a high-mobility champ, dashing around the Rift to avoid getting his treasure stolen. It also means Riot could really explore the character, and really forge a strong story between him and Ezreal.