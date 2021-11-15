2021 League of Legends free agency: Expected rosters, process, how to follow

Free agency for League of Legends esports officially begins at 8PM PT on November 15. Here’s everything you need to know before that happens.

While it feels like League of Legends’ offseason has been going on for months, November 15 marks the date that players can officially sign with new teams.

So, without further ado, here’s here to break down what free agency is, and reveal the expected roster for the LEC and LCS, based on the various leaks, rumors, and reports that have been released over the past few weeks.

What is free agency?

Free agency is a period in sports when players are officially allowed to sign contracts with new teams.

While you may have heard numerous rumors over the past weeks, none of those alleged deals are allowed to be finalized until free agency opens at 8PM PT / 11PMET/ 4AM GMT / 5AM CEST on November 15.

Players can leave their old team before this time, but cannot officially join their new team until free agency opens.

LEC expected rosters

Blank = no verified reports, italics = new to the team for 2022

Team Top Jungle Mid AD carry Support Astralis WhiteKnight Zanzarah Dajor Kobbe promisq Excel Finn Markoon Nukeduck Patrik Advienne Fnatic Razork Humanoid Upset Hylissang G2 BrokenBlade Jankos Caps Flakked Targamas MAD Lions Armut Elyoya RKR UNF0RGIVEN Kaiser Misfits HiRit Shlatan Vetheo Neon Vander Rogue Odoamme Malrang Larssen Comp Trymbi SK Gaming Jenax Gilius Sertuss Jezu Treatz Team BDS Cinkrof NUCLEARINT xMatty LIMIT Team Vitality Alphari Selfmade Perkz Carzzy Labrov

LCS expected rosters

Blank = no verified reports, italics = new to the team for 2022

Team Top Jungle Mid AD carry Support 100 Thieves Ssumday/Tenacity Closer Abbedagge FBI huhi Cloud9 Summit Blaber Fudge Zven Isles CLG Contractz Palafox Luger Poome Dignitas FakeGod Blue Neo Zeyzal Evil Geniuses Impact Inspired Jojopyun Danny Vulcan FlyQuest Kumo Josedodo Toucouille Johnsun aphromoo Golden Guardians Licorice Pridestalkr Ablazeolive Lost Olleh Immortals Revenge Xerxe PowerOfEvil WildTurtle Destiny Team Liquid Bwipo Santorin Bjergsen Hans sama CoreJJ TSM Huni Spica Tactical

Big names missing

Several big names from the LEC and LCS are currently without a team, according to the latest reports.

Rekkles currently remains benched by G2 as the org struggles to move him. G2 owner Carlos recently applied for a rule change that would allow him to loan Rekkles out.

currently remains benched by G2 as the org struggles to move him. G2 owner Carlos recently applied for a rule change that would allow him to loan Rekkles out. Jensen is out at Team Liquid and has all but confirmed that he will likely be orgless for Spring.

is out at Team Liquid and has all but confirmed that he will likely be orgless for Spring. Doublelift has all but cut his ties with TSM and his desired return as a player looks unlikely.

has all but cut his ties with TSM and his desired return as a player looks unlikely. Wunder and Mikyx both remain without a new home after being benched by G2.

How to follow free agency

Dexerto’s LEC and LCS Rostermania hub will be updated with any moves that are made official after free agency opens.

Check there for a full list of roster changes, as well as any rumors that have been already reported.