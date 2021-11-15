2021 League of Legends free agency: Expected rosters, process, how to follow

Free agency for League of Legends esports officially begins at 8PM PT on November 15. Here’s everything you need to know before that happens.
While it feels like League of Legends’ offseason has been going on for months, November 15 marks the date that players can officially sign with new teams.
So, without further ado, here’s here to break down what free agency is, and reveal the expected roster for the LEC and LCS, based on the various leaks, rumors, and reports that have been released over the past few weeks.
Contents
What is free agency?
Free agency is a period in sports when players are officially allowed to sign contracts with new teams.
While you may have heard numerous rumors over the past weeks, none of those alleged deals are allowed to be finalized until free agency opens at 8PM PT / 11PMET/ 4AM GMT / 5AM CEST on November 15.
Players can leave their old team before this time, but cannot officially join their new team until free agency opens.
LEC expected rosters
Blank = no verified reports, italics = new to the team for 2022
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|AD carry
|Support
|Astralis
|WhiteKnight
|Zanzarah
|Dajor
|Kobbe
|promisq
|Excel
|Finn
|Markoon
|Nukeduck
|Patrik
|Advienne
|Fnatic
|Razork
|Humanoid
|Upset
|Hylissang
|G2
|BrokenBlade
|Jankos
|Caps
|Flakked
|Targamas
|MAD Lions
|Armut
|Elyoya
|RKR
|UNF0RGIVEN
|Kaiser
|Misfits
|HiRit
|Shlatan
|Vetheo
|Neon
|Vander
|Rogue
|Odoamme
|Malrang
|Larssen
|Comp
|Trymbi
|SK Gaming
|Jenax
|Gilius
|Sertuss
|Jezu
|Treatz
|Team BDS
|Cinkrof
|NUCLEARINT
|xMatty
|LIMIT
|Team Vitality
|Alphari
|Selfmade
|Perkz
|Carzzy
|Labrov
LCS expected rosters
Blank = no verified reports, italics = new to the team for 2022
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|AD carry
|Support
|100 Thieves
|Ssumday/Tenacity
|Closer
|Abbedagge
|FBI
|huhi
|Cloud9
|Summit
|Blaber
|Fudge
|Zven
|Isles
|CLG
|Contractz
|Palafox
|Luger
|Poome
|Dignitas
|FakeGod
|Blue
|Neo
|Zeyzal
|Evil Geniuses
|Impact
|Inspired
|Jojopyun
|Danny
|Vulcan
|FlyQuest
|Kumo
|Josedodo
|Toucouille
|Johnsun
|aphromoo
|Golden Guardians
|Licorice
|Pridestalkr
|Ablazeolive
|Lost
|Olleh
|Immortals
|Revenge
|Xerxe
|PowerOfEvil
|WildTurtle
|Destiny
|Team Liquid
|Bwipo
|Santorin
|Bjergsen
|Hans sama
|CoreJJ
|TSM
|Huni
|Spica
|Tactical
Big names missing
Several big names from the LEC and LCS are currently without a team, according to the latest reports.
- Rekkles currently remains benched by G2 as the org struggles to move him. G2 owner Carlos recently applied for a rule change that would allow him to loan Rekkles out.
- Jensen is out at Team Liquid and has all but confirmed that he will likely be orgless for Spring.
- Doublelift has all but cut his ties with TSM and his desired return as a player looks unlikely.
- Wunder and Mikyx both remain without a new home after being benched by G2.
How to follow free agency
Dexerto's LEC and LCS Rostermania hub will be updated with any moves that are made official after free agency opens.
Check there for a full list of roster changes, as well as any rumors that have been already reported.