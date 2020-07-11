SypherPK reveals advantage Hyper Scape has over Fortnite & Warzone

Popular Twitch streamer, SypherPK, joined CouRageJD and Nadeshot’s podcast to discuss Ubisoft’s new battle royale, Hyper Scape, and how it compares to Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite.

While SypherPK got his rise in popularity from Fortnite, the streamer has also brought his BR talents to Warzone and, more recently, Hyper Scape. Since CouRageJD and Nadeshot have yet to try the latest title, he broke down exactly why he thinks its unparalleled level of action would entice the two.

Nadeshot is best known for an illustrious CoD career, most prominently with OpTic Gaming, that transitioned into content creation with 100 Thieves, but even a former professional can get spooked by Hyper Scape’s daunting speed: “You need to be cracked out of your mind to play this game … the pace of it truly is intimidating to me.”

SypherPK responded by letting him know that, although he had “never played a game that fast-paced,” he “really loved it” and found that it is actually “a very welcoming game, even though it looks intimidating when you watch it.” To better frame the game with comparisons more comfortable to the two 100T podcast hosts, he then contrasted Hyper Scape with Warzone and Fortnite.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9_-lppsDrZs

First, he broke down how it compares to the hottest BR on the block, Infinity Ward’s newest battle royale title. “I thought Warzone had non-stop action from beginning to end, but Hyper Scape managed to actually, literally have non-stop action from the beginning of the match to the very end. It’s more action-packed than Warzone, which is extremely hard to pull off.”

Then, in relation to the game that he and CouRageJD built their streaming careers on, he opined that although the CoD game's pace of play is a tier below Hyper Scape, Fortnite’s may be a tier, or even a few tiers, lower: “Fortnite is ResidentSleeper right now, in terms of the amount of action in a single match.“

Read more: Hyper Scape devs tease possibility of new movement mechanics

Hyper Scape has abilities, or hacks, like Slam and Teleport, as well as features like jump pads that help make this game incredibly movement-based in a fashion that encourages verticality. Given that high level of mobility, a more apt comparison may have been to Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends—which grants players faster sprinting and more climbing versatility than either Warzone or Fortnite. But SypherPK has also fragged out in Apex, so it means something when he commends the pace of Ubisoft’s BR.

The Hyper Scape closed beta Technical Test is over, but a week of gameplay showed a tremendous amount of promise for a title with enough pace that it may be able to carve out a niche in the BR space.

The next date interested fans should notch on their calendars is July 12, when the Ubisoft Forward event will take place and more information should be revealed about Hyper Scape’s future plans.