Hyper Scape devs tease possibility of new movement mechanics

Ubisoft’s new battle royale Hyper Scape already features a ton of movement mechanics. However, the developers are open to adding more, teasing the possibility of future Hacks and basic abilities revolving around movement.

Hyper Scape already has an intense focus on mobility. Players vault through the air with ease, performing double jumps to get from rooftop-to-rooftop. There’s a “low gravity mode” that can be activated in-game.

Advertisement

That’s not to mention the Hacks you can pick up to give you special abilities. The Slam Hack can help you launch right on top of enemies, while Invisibility is handy for repositioning in clutch moments. There's also a short-distance Teleport.

While there’s plenty of ways to get around Neo Arcadia as is, Hyper Scape players have been left wanting more. Just a couple of days into the beta, players are launching ideas at the devs left right and centre.

Advertisement

From wall running, to speed boosts, or even giving players more “jumps” while in mid-air, it seems the community loves the mobility in Hyper Scape and want the devs to add more. Ubisoft are listening though, and they’ve hinted at the possibility of fulfilling their wishes.

In a Reddit AMA on July 3, the Hyper Scape devs admitted that they don’t have any plans in the works in regards to adding more mobility.

"We don’t currently have plans for wall running as we have focused our mobility and traversal on the double jumps and hacks you currently see in the game,” one of the developers said.

Advertisement

However, they did leave the door ajar, saying they were monitoring community feedback for any new inclusions to the game. During the Technical Test, this includes new movement abilities, like wall-running.

“We are monitoring feedback [and] keeping our minds open for ideas like [this] in the future,” they added.

Given the very early stage the game is in, the devs will be all ears to any feedback possible. Perhaps before the game goes through its full launch later this year more Hacks with movement will be added.

Advertisement

Card



Is there any specific movement ability you’d like to see in Hyper Scape? Let us know on our Twitter: @HyperScapeIntel