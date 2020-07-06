Hyper Scape devs exploring “critical” TTK changes ahead of release

Hyper Scape’s Technical Test has given the Ubisoft developers more insight on the time to kill (TTK) average in the battle royale, and they could be looking to implement some changes soon.

The studio’s take on the popular king of the hill genre has piqued the interests of many players looking to experiment with a new title. Hyper Scape is a fast-paced shooter that demands precision aim and movement to successfully navigate Neo Arcadia.

However, people are finding that the TTK doesn’t quite add up with the rest of the action that can unfold. Even a surprise attack using guns at lower levels takes too long to kill, giving the other player a potential window to strike back due to the game’s advanced mobility.

“Any plans on possibly lowering the TTK on low fuse or unfused weapons, so players stand a chance against players with fully fused arsenals?” user ‘ZEFAGrimmsAlt’ asked during the Hyper Scape dev’s recent AMA.

The forum was filled with queries about the state of Hyper Scape as it pertains to the beta and where the devs are looking to improve the game. In that vein, Hyper Scape Game Director Thomas Simon responded with how Ubisoft will be looking at things such as TTK when it comes to general balances for their shooter.

“We know that TTK is always a big topic, and it is always a critical part of our balancing process,” he said. “One of the big design goals of this Technical Test was to get good data and feedback on this so we can look at its overall balance.”

It will be interesting to see how the devs go about balancing weapons that haven't been fused so they could at least make a dent when trying to take down a team.

At the moment, there’s a ton of space and tools to let people maneuver around the different sectors in Hyper Scape. While this isn’t a bad thing, players who have to swap out their stacked weapon to a basic gun can immediately feel the difference.

This could be something that the devs look into to make weapons at all levels feel more impactful as the newest BR on the block continues to grow out of its early Technical Test phase.