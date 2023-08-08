Honkai Star Rail players love “absolutely beautiful” Kafka trailer

Honkai Star Rail fans can’t help but praise the new “beautiful” HoYoverse Kafka trailer in anticipation of her upcoming release.

It’s no secret that the likes of Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact put a lot of effort into the visuals and story of their games, it’s part of the reason the titles are so popular and retains that large playerbase. However, not all their effort is placed into the game, sometimes it’s laced within the trailers for upcoming characters.

This effort isn’t ignored by fans who, after the Kafka trailer was released, flocked to Reddit to show their love for the video, calling it “absolutely beautiful” and sharing their hype for her imminent release.

Honkai Star Rail fans praise HoYoverse for Kafka trailer

Posting the trailer onto Reddit is nothing new, but this Kafka video quickly garnered a wave of support and praise, with over 1.6 thousand upvotes at the time of writing and many comments.

One player summed up their love for the video, stating how it was an “absolutely beautiful trailer. The cuts timed with the music and choreography was stunning. I’m so hype.”

Others shared their hype for Kafka’s arrival, explaining that the video only made their excitement increase: “They went so hard on this trailer. I hope she lives up to the hype.”

The hype is only increased since players got the chance to see Kafka in action, accompanying her impressive attacks with a great soundtrack. “I legit was not ready for how hard this trailer ended up being, showed how absolutely dangerous and crazy she is when fighting” explained one user, highlighting how excited the Honkai fans are for her arrival.

Among the sea of praise, one user summed up the general player bases thoughts about both Kafka’s arrival and the trailer that came before, “I expected literally nothing because I hardly ever watch trailers for characters but this time I did, and oh boy, I do not regret that. It literally left me speechless.”