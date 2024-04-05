Shocking Helldivers 2 weapon fact will change the way you play

Weapon knowledge is crucial in Helldivers 2 as it is key to spreading managed democracy. This one shocking fact about weapons will enhance your weapon efficiency even further.

A Reddit user experimented with how bullets and damage falloff work in Helldivers 2 on a “particularly democratic Diver” and the results were surprising.

In the test, the fellow Helldiver shot bullets from the Defender at 0m, 50m, 100m, and 150m, and after conducting, they concluded: “Guns lose damage over distance as soon as they leave the barrel.”

In response, a player mentioned, “I know for a fact that it also holds for the autocannon.” “Yep, I can confirm that Diligence DMR can one-shot a warrior’s head under 25m but then requires 2 bullets”, chimed in a second user.

One of the fans claimed shooting bots at a distance with the Counter-Sniper felt like a “wet noodle.” As a summary, one of the users clarified, “I guess the damage stat is only the damage point blank. It starts to drop as soon as it leaves the barrel.”

Shooting in the head will cause death only when the gun’s barrel is inside the body, else the subject will survive at any other range. Most weapons will never one-shot an enemy unless they are at point-blank range.

However, you can calculate the number of shots to kill one at a distance which in turn will make ammo management a lot easier. It’ll also assist in equipping yourself with the correct loadout.