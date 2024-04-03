Helldivers 2’s recent buffs and new weapons made the Railgun “obselete”

The Railgun, which was once one of the best weapons in Helldivers 2, has been nerfed to the point of obsoletion thanks to the new Quasar Cannon and buff to the Anti-Material Rifle.

Helldivers 2 players feel the Railgun is being treated unfairly, with recent nerfs looking even more egregious now that the Quasar Cannon and Anti-Material Rifle have taken over what it did best.

The balancing of weapons in the game is ongoing, and the devs have been transparent about their attempts to add more variety to the game through buffing and nerfing when they feel it’s necessary.

However, the latest batch of changes has made the once-great Railgun pretty much useless in the game’s meta.

The issue is being broken down on the Helldivers 2 subreddit where a fan explains how the recent buff to the Anti-Material Rifle has made the nerfs to the Railgun “even more silly.”

“With every balance change and every content addition, the Railgun keeps getting outclassed on every front. It’s almost like the nerf was a knee-jerk reaction to it being one of the only good options in an ocean of suck.”

For a long time, the Railgun was seen as one of the only viable options for taking down some of the bigger enemies in the game, mainly the Bile Titans Terminids and Devastator Automatons.

However, the recent AMR buff and new Quasar Cannon have made these two weapons the go-to option for taking these massive enemies down.

This has had a big effect on players using the Railgun in Helldivers 2, as one user explains: “Now that I think about it, I don’t believe I’ve seen a single railgun since a few days after the initial nerf, once folks were done testing it out. Like literally, not one. Something’s wrong with a weapon if it becomes totally unused.”

Another player points to the fact that the Railgun has the chance of exploding when it is overcharged, which is another reason not to use it. As they say, “There is no reward for the risk.”

There are some, though, that feel that the original nerf was justified, as when the game launched, the Railgun was “ridiculous.”

“They were right to nerf the Railgun, but they can also be wrong for having potentially overnerfed it.”

Of course, the devs could have a buff to the Railgun planned, but for now, it looks like the Railgun is going to continue fading out of relevance in Helldivers 2.