Helldivers 2 Quasar Cannon improved by “nifty” QoL change

Helldivers 2’s LAS-99 Quasar Cannon just received a “nifty” quality-of-life feature in the latest balance update.

The Quasar Cannon stratagem entered the mix less than a week ago in a surprise drop that also introduced the MG-101 Heavy Machine Gun.

Players quickly realized that the former packed a mighty punch, evidenced by its ability to take down dropships and two-shot Hulks. Needless to say, the community hopes the developers don’t plan on nerfing the stratagem anytime soon.

Other powerful weapons did receive nerfs in Helldivers 2’s April 2 update. But, to the delight of players, the Quasar Cannon wound up with a new QoL feature instead.

Article continues after ad

In a post on the Helldivers subreddit, a user named TheQuixotic6 highlighted a new quality-of-life feature that Quasar Cannon fans should appreciate.

Thanks to the sequel’s recently released 01.000.200 patch, the back of the heavy weapon now includes a charge meter. Others in the replies noted that first-person view features a similar indicator. “There’s a smaller meter in first person,” one person explained in the thread.

Article continues after ad

Community members have already praised the addition as a “good quality of life feature.”

Several other Helldivers 2 players think developers should add the Quasar Cannon’s “nifty” indicator to the railgun, as well.

Article continues after ad

Reads one such response, “Damn, that’s nifty. If they could also make the one for the railgun a bit more visible in 3rd person, that’d be peachy.”

Though the community is divided on some of Helldivers 2’s newest balance changes, the update clearly introduced one adjustment that many find worthwhile.