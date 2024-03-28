Helldivers 2’s new stratagems can devastate enemy dropships

Helldivers 2 just received the Quasar Cannon and MG-101 Heavy Machine Gun as stratagems, with the former proving to be especially powerful.

In a surprise drop on March 28, developer Arrowhead Game Studios deployed two brand-new stratagems for Helldivers 2.

The LAS-99 Quasar Cannon is one of them, allowing players to unleash a devastating laser blast on unsuspecting foes. Notably, an MG-101 Heavy Machine Gun has joined the ranks, too, packing a punch that bots and bugs alike won’t soon forget.

Players who’ve already tested out the new weapons agree the Quasar Cannon is nothing short of a powerhouse. The HMG, while formidable in its own right, probably requires a few more tweaks, though.

Many in Helldivers 2’s Reddit community are already singing the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon’s praises. According to one person, the laser-centric stratagem is lethal enough to “take down dropships.”

Others corroborated as much, with someone saying it even has the ability to one-shot tanks and two-shot Hulk enemies.

The cannon’s power has some worried that Arrowhead will nerf it sooner rather than later. Reads one such comment, “the quasar cannon rips, I won’t be surprised if they end up nerfing it by upping the cooldown time after each shot.”

To this point, the new Heavy Machine Gun arrived to mixed reception based on the replies. One user labeled it “crappy,” questioning which enemies it will work best against given its disappointing recoil and DPS.

In addition, other players called out the gun’s third-person aiming and dismal fire rate as shortcomings. “The HMG’s low fire rate, lack of third-person reticle, and small drum size aren’t making me love it so far.”

It should be interesting to see if opinions change on Helldiver 2’s Quasar Cannon and Heavy Machine Gun as players become more familiar with the stratagems.