Helldivers 2 update makes ricochet “utterly broken” and not in a good way

The Helldivers 2 April 29 update has introduced a variety of nerfs and buffs to beloved weapons, but the ricochet feature seems to have taken the worst hit.

A patch like the April 29 one is always controversial. Many players are finding their beloved weapons to be not as powerful as before, while others are now searching for a new meta after previously terrible tools have risen in the ranks.

However, one major issue has taken over the Helldivers 2 community, and it’s in the form of the ricochet feature, which is killing Helldivers rather than the enemy.

In Helldivers 2, ricochet is the act of shooting an armored enemy and having the bullet simply bounce off them. In the patch, it was detailed that “shots that ricochet from heavy armored enemies will now properly hit the Helldiver who fired them.”

As such, your bullets have an increasingly high chance of hitting you, another teammate, or even a different enemy if you’re lucky enough.

However, the community doesn’t seem to have received that sort of luck with many now slamming the changes and calling for its nerf.

Tons of players are sharing their footage of the mishap on the Helldivers 2 Reddit, which has sparked an intense conspiracy over whether the ricochet is actually at fault, or whether it’s the players.

Ultimately, while some videos are certainly footage of the player being shot from behind, the ricochet feature is causing players problems, especially those using weapons with scatter shots or shrapnel.

So, if you’re diving into Helldivers 2 soon, be sure to use the correct weapons on heavily armored creatures, or your current Helldiver may not last too long on your mission.