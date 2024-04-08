Helldivers 2’s Stratagem Hero could be improved with these changes players say

Helldivers 2 players say the Stratagem Hero minigame would be better if developers implemented one simple leaderboard change.

Those who own the Super Citizen Edition of the Helldivers sequel can access Stratagem Hero, a minigame playable on the ship.

The arcade-like experience functions as a fun way for players to practice calling down stratagems. Many consider it a welcome training tool, given that calling in stratagems becomes progressively difficult as the game progresses.

There’s one thing Helldivers 2 fans would like to see changed: The leaderboards. Presently, players can only see global standings, meaning there’s no way to chase high scores among friends.

In a recent Reddit discussion, user ultrakryptonite suggested developer Arrowhead could resolve the problem by adding a toggle feature. The Helldivers 2 player explained, “Strategem Hero should have a toggle to display you [and] your friends’ high scores instead of the global ‘99999’ score all the time.”

They went on to question the purpose of a leaderboard whose stats are always maxed out by the same global rankings. “So far, the high score section is just the same 3 names with all nines following them, I’d much much rather see the high scores of people on my friend’s list– or at least [be given the option].”

The Reddit post has received scores of responses, thus far, with most agreeing that Helldivers 2’s Stratagem Hero could use the suggested leaderboard tweaks.

One popular comment proposed the idea of having a high score for the ship. A similar remark mentioned that Deep Rock Galactic has already perfected the feature. “Deep Rock Galactic did it best, only shows the records achieved on your ship,” said the response.

Others noted that smaller fixes for leaderboards and the like may arrive once Arrowhead irons out Helldivers 2’s more serious issues. “Hopefully they’ll have most of the major game-crashing bugs ironed out pretty soon so that they can get to lower-priority QOL stuff like this.”