A planet in Helldivers 2 has completely changed appearance leaving everyone suspicious

The planet of Meridia in Helldivers 2 has received a worrying makeover and players are preparing for the worst.

Helldivers 2 players have developed a healthy amount of skepticism since the game’s launch and with good reason. Recently having their Termicide conspiracy theories proven true with Joel’s latest Major Order has put everything under a microscope.

Sure those sneaky developers might try and distract us with awesome new gear in the upcoming Polar Patriots Warbond, but they can’t pull one over the Soldiers of Super Earth. Since the breakdown of the Termanid Control Systems and the resulting outbreak, Helldivers have noticed something rather unsettling.

First pointed out by Reddit user u/Superdude1437, the planet of Meridia has had a bit of a glow down. The once verdant jungle planet now looks like a blighted hellscape. At least through the lens of Helldivers 2’s Galactic War map.

Always keen to expand the in-game narrative, Arrowhead sent out an announcement explaining the change. “The Terminid control system has failed. Meridia has turned into a supercolony,” it read. “Termicide may be causing faster reproduction. The TCS must be deactivated immediately.”

That would explain the drastic change in Meridia’s appearance and could give us a hint at what the next major order has in store. Of course, players will have to finish this one first. There are only two days left and the Umlaut Sector is less than 50% liberated at the time of writing.

Interestingly, another Helldiver by the name of u/Jack_26 has noted that even the supply lines to Meridia have been cut off in the game’s back end have been cut off. Whatever’s going on down there isn’t good.

With no access to the planet, players are wondering what things will look like on Meridia’s surface when they finally dive there. Others have speculated that certain signs like earthquakes and giant bug holes mean that the Hive Lord enemy is ready to come to Helldivers 2.