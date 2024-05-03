GamingHelldivers

A planet in Helldivers 2 has completely changed appearance leaving everyone suspicious

Ethan Dean
A screenshot from the game Helldivers 2Arrowhead

The planet of Meridia in Helldivers 2 has received a worrying makeover and players are preparing for the worst.

Helldivers 2 players have developed a healthy amount of skepticism since the game’s launch and with good reason. Recently having their Termicide conspiracy theories proven true with Joel’s latest Major Order has put everything under a microscope.

Sure those sneaky developers might try and distract us with awesome new gear in the upcoming Polar Patriots Warbond, but they can’t pull one over the Soldiers of Super Earth. Since the breakdown of the Termanid Control Systems and the resulting outbreak, Helldivers have noticed something rather unsettling.

First pointed out by Reddit user u/Superdude1437, the planet of Meridia has had a bit of a glow down. The once verdant jungle planet now looks like a blighted hellscape. At least through the lens of Helldivers 2’s Galactic War map.

Always keen to expand the in-game narrative, Arrowhead sent out an announcement explaining the change. “The Terminid control system has failed. Meridia has turned into a supercolony,” it read. “Termicide may be causing faster reproduction. The TCS must be deactivated immediately.”

That would explain the drastic change in Meridia’s appearance and could give us a hint at what the next major order has in store. Of course, players will have to finish this one first. There are only two days left and the Umlaut Sector is less than 50% liberated at the time of writing.

Interestingly, another Helldiver by the name of u/Jack_26 has noted that even the supply lines to Meridia have been cut off in the game’s back end have been cut off. Whatever’s going on down there isn’t good.

With no access to the planet, players are wondering what things will look like on Meridia’s surface when they finally dive there. Others have speculated that certain signs like earthquakes and giant bug holes mean that the Hive Lord enemy is ready to come to Helldivers 2.

Related Topics

Helldivers 2

About The Author

Ethan Dean

Ethan Dean is a Staff Writer on the Australian Dexerto team. He graduated from RMIT with a Bachelors Degree in Journalism and has been freelance writing in the gaming space ever since. His favorite game is the third-person, open world flavor of the month and when he doesn't have a controller in his hands, there's a paintbrush in them. He's a self-described Warhammer nerd and a casual DnD player too. You can contact Ethan at ethan.dean@dexerto.com

keep reading
Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots armor
Helldivers
Helldivers 2’s new stealth armor doesn’t actually improve stealth
Eleni Thomas
Helldivers 2 soldier using laser weapon
Helldivers
Helldivers 2’s Laser weapons don’t deliver on their powerful potential
Shane Black
A screenshot from the game Helldivers 2
Helldivers
Helldivers 2 players want dual wield sidearms to rival primary weapons
Rishov Mukherjee
Stalker in the desert
Helldivers
Helldivers 2 Stalkers are now even more OP thanks to this one fix
James Busby
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech