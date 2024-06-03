Helldivers 2 players left speechless after Major Order destroys planet

The latest Helldivers 2 Major Order has been completed, destroying the planet Meridia by pulling it into an artificially created black hole – and it all happened in true Helldivers 2 style.

Thanks to the rich lore and constantly evolving story, Helldivers 2 is always impressing players, with new enemies, weapons, and even the ability to destroy an entire planet. The most recent Major Order, in which Helldivers injected a black substance into Meridia to pull the planet into a black hole has left players speechless.

Many fans weren’t able to capture the Meridia mission as it came to a close, but luckily one player was successful, sharing Meridia’s end to the Helldivers 2 Reddit page, and it’s nothing short of incredible.

The clip in question shows an emergency warning for all players before hyperjumping back to Super Earth’s orbit, which was the first time some had ever seen their home planet during the game. What follows was the classic victory message and a visual representation of Meridia ‘going dark.’

Shortly after, the player jumped back to Meridia, and the new black hole was revealed, impressing thousands of Helldivers.

“Sweet Liberty…it’s not a big CGI cinematic or anything, but it does a lot with a little! Just seeing that timer come up while you hear the FTL spooling up was enough to break through the routine and highlight that something big is happening. Same with seeing the planet replaced and coming back to…that,” commented one player, proving just how unique the sequence was.

Others added how “cool” the scenes were, with many highlighting that “Logging in to an emergency jump to Super Earth was the most excitement I’ve had since first mech drop.”

Many were quick to praise Arrowhead for the details: “Props to AH, this specific payoff was pretty well done.”

However, some worried that the black hole could be more trouble than many anticipated, commenting: “Since there’s stuff going into the black hole still, wonder if the black hole will become an issue by getting bigger,” to which many joked that the next Major Order would be to destroy the black hole they created.

The next Major Order has yet to be announced, and fans are still waiting for the next major faction to arrive, so who knows? Maybe the black hole will expand, maybe it’ll release new enemies, or maybe it’ll unlock a new way to destroy ‘undemocratic’ planets. We’ll just have to see.