Helldivers 2 May Hotfix patch notes: Crash fix, performance improvements, more
Helldivers 2 has released a Hotfix in response to their major April 29 patch to help iron out a few problems. Here are the full Helldivers 2 May 2 Hotfix patch notes.
Due to its nature as a live service game, Helldivers 2 is always receiving key patches to help fix any stability issues, rebalance weapons, or secretly add in new enemies. However, sometimes those patches can cause issues for players, prompting a quick Hotfix shortly after.
The May 2 patch is one such hotfix and we’ve detailed everything that’s changed as well as the full patch notes.
What’s changed in the Helldivers 2 May 2 Hotfix?
The Hotfix hasn’t dealt with any weapon changes, despite players calling for fixes to ricochet, and calling out certain glitches with the Plasma guns. However, it has handled a few key crashes and performance issues, making the game run smoothly for all.
Only two crashes were sorted in this Hotfix, but Arrowhead has also highlighted a few known issues. These include the inability to stand up when crouching, delays in Super Credit payouts, Reinforcement problems, and so much more.
Full Helldivers 2 May 2 Hotfix patch notes
The full Helldivers 2 Hotfix patch notes have been listed below:
Overview
For this patch, we have addressed some crashes as well as performance improvements following the decline from the last patch:
- Performance improvements
- Crash fixes
Fixes
- Fix for a crash that could occur during the post mission end screen
- Fix for crash which could occur when destroying automaton tanks.
Known Issues [Unchanged since patch 1.000.300]
These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.
- Damage-over-time effects may only apply when dealt by the host. We expect to have this fixed in the next patch.
- Reinforcement may not be available for some players who join a game in progress.
- Helldiver may be unable to stand up from crouching when surrounded by enemies.
- Game may crash if the host leaves while dead and rejoins the same play session.
- Game may crash if the player changes the text language while on a mission.
- Various issues involving friend invites and cross-play:
- Friend Request cannot be accepted when the requesting player changed their username before the request was accepted.
- Cross-platform friend invites might not show up in the Friend Requests tab.
- Players cannot unfriend players befriended via friend code.
- Players cannot unblock players that were not in their Friends list beforehand.
- Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts.
- Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions.
- Scopes on some weapons such as the Anti-Materiel Rifle are slightly misaligned.
- Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire.
- Spear’s targeting is inconsistent, making it hard to lock-on to larger enemies.
- Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.
- Explosions do not break your limbs (except for when you fly into a rock).
- Area around Automaton Detector Tower makes blue stratagems such as the Hellbomb bounce and be repelled when trying to call them down close to the tower.
- Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.