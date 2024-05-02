Helldivers 2 May Hotfix patch notes: Crash fix, performance improvements, more

GamingHelldivers

Helldivers 2 has released a Hotfix in response to their major April 29 patch to help iron out a few problems. Here are the full Helldivers 2 May 2 Hotfix patch notes.

Due to its nature as a live service game, Helldivers 2 is always receiving key patches to help fix any stability issues, rebalance weapons, or secretly add in new enemies. However, sometimes those patches can cause issues for players, prompting a quick Hotfix shortly after.

The May 2 patch is one such hotfix and we’ve detailed everything that’s changed as well as the full patch notes.

What’s changed in the Helldivers 2 May 2 Hotfix?

The Hotfix hasn’t dealt with any weapon changes, despite players calling for fixes to ricochet, and calling out certain glitches with the Plasma guns. However, it has handled a few key crashes and performance issues, making the game run smoothly for all.

Only two crashes were sorted in this Hotfix, but Arrowhead has also highlighted a few known issues. These include the inability to stand up when crouching, delays in Super Credit payouts, Reinforcement problems, and so much more.

Full Helldivers 2 May 2 Hotfix patch notes

The full Helldivers 2 Hotfix patch notes have been listed below:

Overview

For this patch, we have addressed some crashes as well as performance improvements following the decline from the last patch:

  • Performance improvements
  • Crash fixes

Fixes

  • Fix for a crash that could occur during the post mission end screen
  • Fix for crash which could occur when destroying automaton tanks.

Known Issues [Unchanged since patch 1.000.300]

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

  • Damage-over-time effects may only apply when dealt by the host. We expect to have this fixed in the next patch.
  • Reinforcement may not be available for some players who join a game in progress.
  • Helldiver may be unable to stand up from crouching when surrounded by enemies.
  • Game may crash if the host leaves while dead and rejoins the same play session.
  • Game may crash if the player changes the text language while on a mission.
  • Various issues involving friend invites and cross-play:
  • Friend Request cannot be accepted when the requesting player changed their username before the request was accepted.
  • Cross-platform friend invites might not show up in the Friend Requests tab.
  • Players cannot unfriend players befriended via friend code.
  • Players cannot unblock players that were not in their Friends list beforehand.
  • Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts.
  • Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions.
  • Scopes on some weapons such as the Anti-Materiel Rifle are slightly misaligned.
  • Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire.
  • Spear’s targeting is inconsistent, making it hard to lock-on to larger enemies.
  • Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.
  • Explosions do not break your limbs (except for when you fly into a rock).
  • Area around Automaton Detector Tower makes blue stratagems such as the Hellbomb bounce and be repelled when trying to call them down close to the tower.
  • Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.

About The Author

Jessica Filby

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Senior Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. You can find her covering everything from Minecraft, CoD, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Pokemon Go and more. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

