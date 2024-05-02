Helldivers 2 May Hotfix patch notes: Crash fix, performance improvements, more

Helldivers 2 has released a Hotfix in response to their major April 29 patch to help iron out a few problems. Here are the full Helldivers 2 May 2 Hotfix patch notes.

Due to its nature as a live service game, Helldivers 2 is always receiving key patches to help fix any stability issues, rebalance weapons, or secretly add in new enemies. However, sometimes those patches can cause issues for players, prompting a quick Hotfix shortly after.

The May 2 patch is one such hotfix and we’ve detailed everything that’s changed as well as the full patch notes.

What’s changed in the Helldivers 2 May 2 Hotfix?

The Hotfix hasn’t dealt with any weapon changes, despite players calling for fixes to ricochet, and calling out certain glitches with the Plasma guns. However, it has handled a few key crashes and performance issues, making the game run smoothly for all.

Only two crashes were sorted in this Hotfix, but Arrowhead has also highlighted a few known issues. These include the inability to stand up when crouching, delays in Super Credit payouts, Reinforcement problems, and so much more.

Full Helldivers 2 May 2 Hotfix patch notes

The full Helldivers 2 Hotfix patch notes have been listed below:

Overview

For this patch, we have addressed some crashes as well as performance improvements following the decline from the last patch:

Performance improvements

Crash fixes

Fixes

Fix for a crash that could occur during the post mission end screen

Fix for crash which could occur when destroying automaton tanks.

Known Issues [Unchanged since patch 1.000.300]

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.