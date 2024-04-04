Helldivers 2 gets game-changing secondary weapon in Democratic Detonation War Bond

A new grenade pistol is coming to Helldivers 2 as part of the upcoming War Bond, and players can’t wait to use it on their enemies – and probably each other.

The next War Bond for Helldivers 2 was shown off and with it comes a new grenade pistol that has fans really excited.

It’s no secret that the players love explosions in the game, and beyond just the explosive capability of this pistol, it also has some utility to it as well.

This combination has the Helldivers 2 base looking forward to unlocking the weapon when the War Bond releases soon.

Immediately, the Helldivers 2 subreddit responded to the new video with praise for the grenade pistol, with one user commenting on how they envision using it:

“I can already see it: I am out of ammo on my primary. Swarmed by bugs, I switch to my secondary expecting the Redeemer only to blow myself the f*** up with the Grenade Pistol, because I forgot.”

Another player is a little more simple in their response: “BIG GUNS GO BOOM, BAY-BAY!!!!”

While the use of more explosives is always a welcome addition in Helldivers 2, this new grenade pistol is also going to be useful as the video shows it closing a Terminid Nest hole.

One fan explains how great this is, saying, “The sheer utility of being able to close bug holes with a secondary is worth the price of entry alone.”

Others speculate that since the pistol looks to be a secondary weapon, this leaves loadouts open to using stun grenades and other equipment that people would often have to trade out for explosives.

As one player exclaims: “Finally, I’ll be able to close bug holes and still keep my stun grenades!”

Overall, the response to this first look at the new War Bond is very positive and the Helldivers 2 community looks to be waiting with bated breath for the release.

