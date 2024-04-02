Helldivers 2 players devastated after they wasted time unlocking fan-favorite Slugger shotgun just for it to be nerfed to the ground in latest update

Helldivers 2’s new balance update nerfed the SG-8S Slugger, devastating players who just unlocked the fan-favorite shotgun.

Shotguns recently dominated Helldivers 2‘s selection of primary weapons, especially after developers buffed the SG-8 Punisher.

A contingent of the community called for better balancing as a result, wanting the other primaries to feel just as viable in combat. Such a rebalancing effort went live in the April 2 patch, but some think Arrowhead may have gone a bit too far.

Those who just unlocked the SG-8S Slugger have expressed the most displeasure with the new update. Patch 01.000.200, specifically, reduced the Slugger’s stagger, decreased damage from 280 to 250, and nerfed its demolition force.

Shortly after the April 2 Helldivers 2 patch went live, one Redditor slammed the Slugger shotgun’s nerfs as “uncalled for.”

Since the Dominator received several buffs, in turn, the user argues it has “effectively replaced the slugger’s role instead of the two both being meaningful choices with pros and cons to each.”

The Redditor isn’t alone in this thinking, either. Several people chimed in to share their dismay since they’d just unlocked the weapon. One user stated, “I just spent 60 to unlock the slugger ON SATURDAY.”

“Just unlocked it Friday. Why is one of the best sniper rifles/DMRs a slug shotgun?” another person commented. This same user went on to joke that since they’ll likely unlock the Scorcher soon, it, too, will probably get nerfed in the next update.

Others also worry about future balance updates, with a Redditor adding, “This is why I’ve been afraid of their balance patches since the first one. They are clearly choosing what to nerf based on usage – regardless [of whether] the weapon is ‘just strong, or outright op.”

While upset about the Slugger nerfs is widespread across the thread, a few Helldivers 2 players pointed out that the Dominator did need buffs. Still, many hope the Slugger won’t be inadequate for very long.